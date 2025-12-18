Statewide crime climbs, mixed results locally

There have been mixed crime results locally in the latest crime statistics data for Victoria, as Victoria overall posted a 10.8 per cent increase.

One of Victoria’s largest cannabis hauls – more than 6000 plants – were seized and destroyed in October last year in Leongatha South.

THE latest Victorian crime data was released this morning, showing an overall increase of 62,671 offences across the state, a rise of 10.8 per cent (totalling 6340,860 criminal offences recorded to the year ending September 2025).

Locally, in Bass Coast, offences rose by 423 incidents, 3417 to 3840 year on year, while crime in South Gippsland increased by six offences.

According to Victoria Police, repeat offenders remain the most significant contributor to Victoria’s crime rate, with intelligence showing 6600 chronic offenders committed 10 or more offences during the period.

Number plate theft from motor vehicles jumped significantly in both local areas. Bass Coast recorded 73 offences, almost double the 37 recorded in 2024, and the highest figure in the past decade (the previous peak recorded in 2019 was 51 offences). South Gippsland recorded 79, an increase of 33 on last year and well above the previous 10-year average of 20, with significant rises in 2023 and 2024.

Theft at farm locations in Bass Coast rose from four to 17. While higher than last year, the figure sits just above the 10-year average of 16.2. In South Gippsland, theft dropped by three offences; however, overall offences recorded at farm locations rose by four, driven by an increase in non-aggravated burglaries.

“Opportunistic crimes, including home burglaries, vehicle break-ins, and car thefts, continue to be a major focus for police,” Local Area Commander for Bass Coast, Inspector Cath Middleton said.

“With the warmer weather coming up, we encourage the community to take simple precautions, such as removing valuables and always locking property.

“Our number one priority is community safety, which is why police are on patrol in the community every day and night across Bass Coast and South Gippsland areas to deter crime.”

Police on the scene of an alleged shooting in Fahey Street, Wonthaggi in January.

Bass Coast

Offenders aged 45 years and over topped the alleged offender age group with 374 incidents compared to 260 for those aged 10-17. Alleged male offenders accounted for the majority of crimes, with 1104 incidents recorded.

The largest subgroup percentage increase in Bass Coast was firearm offences, which rose by 142.9 per cent (up 40 from 28 to 68).

Though breaches of family violence orders jumped 23.05 per cent, breaches of bail conditions fell from 67 to 43.

“Over the past year, there were 790 family violence order breaches, which is due to the proactive work of our specialist family violence unit Detectives who work every day to target perpetrators and keep victims safe,” Inspector Middleton said.

Serious assault family violence declined from 93 to 70 incidents, while non-family violence serious assaults also fell, dropping by 10.

Family violence common assault jumped by 22 offences, while non-family violence common assault remained relatively stable, increasing by four.

Drug trafficking saw the biggest percentage, falling 72 per cent (25 to seven offences).

Police blocked off Baillieu Street East in Wonthaggi, between Billson Street and McBride Avenue, while bomb squad police dealt with what was believed to be a bomb in the police station carpark earlier this year.

South Gippsland

Similar to Bass Coast, alleged offenders 45 years and over recorded the highest number of incidents, 214, compared to 10-17 year olds at 129. This figure is one incident higher than the 18–24-year-old age group, 128 incidents.

Alleged female offenders were responsible for 190 incidents, whilst alleged male offenders accounted for 657 incidents.

Assaults against police, emergency services and authorised officers rose sharply by 375 per cent, with 19 incidents recorded from four in the 2024 period.

Arson rose by 170 per cent, up 17 offences, whilst obtaining benefits by deception dropped by a staggering 108 offences, down 83.7 per cent.

Theft classified as “other”, recorded 116 incidents.

In South Gippsland, breaches of family violence orders rose 6.43 per cent to 414 incidents. Family violence serious assaults declined by six offences, and non-family violence serious assaults fell by four.

Across common assault, both family violence and non-family violence cases dropped, whilst family violence-related stalking rose by one, and non-family violence fell by five.