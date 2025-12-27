Students excel at Mary MacKillop

Mary MacKillop Catholic Regional College’s recipient of the Peter Noonan Award Thalia Baker.

TOP students took centre stage at Mary MacKillop Catholic Regional College’s 2025 awards ceremony.

The Year Level Dux is calculated from individual academic success achieved across all subjects undertaken by students within the year level.

These students demonstrate wisdom through consistently strong academic performance across a broad program, responsibility in their approach to study and assessment, courage in taking on challenge and high expectations, and respect in the way they contribute positively to the learning environment of their classmates.

The Dux recipients show what can happen when natural ability is matched with effort, focus and desire to learn.

This year’s Year Level Dux recipients were: Year 7 Mia Kruger; Year 8 Helanah Gallicchio; Year 9 Lincoln Newton; Year 10 Alyssa Blackshaw; Year 11 Gemma Meadley; College Dux Anna Rowe.

The Peter Noonan Award is the most prestigious award presented each year at Mary MacKillop College.

Over the years, this award has been presented to many young people of outstanding character, dedication and enthusiasm, and this year is

no exception.

The recipient is an outstanding student who, over the years, has shown tremendous commitment to their faith, the college, and the community.

Their approach to study is not only reflected in their own high grades, but also in their preparedness to help others achieve.

This year’s recipient was Thalia Baker.

When the college looks at this year’s successful nominee, the true story isn’t in the list of accomplishments, but in the engine that drives her.

The first quality that defines Ms Baker is her determination.

Her resume reads like a blueprint for future leadership.

Among other activities, she has participated in Live4Life, Dolly’s Dream, multiple sporting teams, and numerous musical and academic competitions.

These activities not only extend the individual’s personal development but serve to support others in the community.

Ms Baker represents the spirit and values of the college.

She is someone who is prepared not just for completing her education, but for global citizenship and lifelong growth.

She knows her direction, she controls her effort and she trusts her purpose.

Year 8 Dux Helanah Gallicchio.

Year 7 Dux Mia Kruger.

Year 9 Dux Lincoln Newton.

Year 11 Dux Gemma Meadley.