Tall tales and true about Wonthaggi’s colourful history

The popular New Year series of ’15 Minutes of History’ presentations by the Wonthaggi and District Historical Society starts on Saturday, January 3 and continues through to Sunday, January 11 at the Wonthaggi Museum at the old railway station. It’s a busy time for secretary Irene Williams and president, Fay Quilford.

They’ve got so many historical research projects and other events on the go throughout the year that it never really stops at the Wonthaggi Railway Station Museum, and for many of the members, at home as well.

On Saturday, January 3 they kick off their popular series of ’15 Minutes of History’ presentations for the New Year which over the past three years has covered many and varied topics of the town and district’s colourful history from the coal mines of course, the legend of the ‘Wonthaggi Monster’ and more.

According to historical society secretary Irene Williams it’s the perfect opportunity to showcase our stories and get people interested in their own history.

“Most people don’t read history books anymore, but they will listen to someone else telling their story or speaking about a subject they are passionate about,” said Mrs Williams.

“We basically have two sorts of presentations, either someone’s personal history story or something they’ve researched themselves in detail.

“We get people to come along and tell their story,” she said.

“The first few years we did three weeks straight of 15-minute histories but we’ve cut that back to nine days this year which has been quite a bit easier to organise.”

It kicks off this Saturday, January 3 from 11.30am until noon with a history of Wonthaggi’s Cordial Factories by historian Mark Leaver and followed up on Sunday, January 4 with ‘Childhood memories of living in a shop in McBride Avenue’ by Eira Thompson. Then on Monday, January 5, it’s all about the Wonthaggi Ski Club, if you can believe it, by Trevor Foon, Bob Wintle and one or two others.

“Yes, Wonthaggi Ski Club, the snow variety not water skiing, has been around since the late 1950s I believe,” said Mrs Williams.

“The talks are supposed to go for 15 minutes but when the mine whistle goes off at 12 noon it’s generally all over unless the audience would like to hear more.

“But it’s not like being at the pictures. You’re free to get up and go after 15 minutes.”

The ’15 Minutes of History’ program continues as follows:

Tuesday, January 6 – Wonthaggi’s State Coal Mines – An overview of mines and mining operations Jim Quilford

Wednesday, January 7 – The Amazon Shipwreck Inverloch Amazon Group

Thursday, January 8 – Seed collecting, Wonthaggi’s Wetlands – A legacy of our mining history Terri Allen

Friday, January 9 – Wonthaggi’s First Fitness Club – “The Wonderful World of Weights” KeithMilkins

Saturday, January 10 – Bunurung Coast – Our underwater world. Simon Gilliland

Sunday, January 11 – Wonthaggi’s Internationally Famous Axeman Kerina McLaren.

“The story of Peter McLaren, an internationally successful axeman is a unique and intriguing story,” said Mrs Williams.

“The sessions are held in the new rooms at the end of the existing brick railway station building which is all set up and ready to go. We get up to 70 people attending,” she said.

All sessions start 11.30am and are due to finish at 12 noon.

General opening hours at the Wonthaggi Museum, for research and cataloguing is Tuesday and Thursday 10am–3pm. Museum opening time is Saturday 10am–2pm or in winter 11am-1pm.

Showcasing our history

Following on from the 15-minute history presentations will be a week of ‘Showcasing our history displays starting at 11am on Monday, January 12 and running through to Saturday, January 17.

The feature displays will be open from 11am to 1pm daily.

They include: