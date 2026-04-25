Tarwin Lower’s community-run Anzac Day ceremony a moving tribute

Attendees in Tarwin Lower reflect on the sacrifices of the Anzacs.

TARWIN Lower’s Anzac Day ceremony attracted an excellent turnout, the Wonthaggi Citizens' Band adding to the sense of occasion as people reflected, honoured those who have served and acknowledged their sacrifices.

The mood was set with attendees singing hymn ‘O God Our Help in Ages Past’, accompanied by the band, and wreaths were laid.

Guest speaker John Giroud talked about mateship and ordinary men doing extraordinary things.

“Terri Taylor sang the Australian Anthem and blew us away with the New Zealand National Anthem sung A Capella,” Cr Sarah Gilligan said, the Venus Bay local the event’s MC.

Tarwin Lower Primary School captains delivered the Anzac Requiem, having earlier laid a wreath, the Last Post rang out and a minute’s silence was observed.

An impressive audience takes in proceedings at the Tarwin Lower Anzac Day ceremony, the Wonthaggi Citizens’ Band adding to the occasion.