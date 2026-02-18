Tears and fears for Phillip Island as Victoria loses the race

Bass MP, Jordan Crugnale is devastated that Phillip Island has lost its iconic major event, the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix but she's moved quickly to get the Minister to visit.

Bass MP Jordan Crugnale in happier days, attending the Phillip Island Grand Prix with Major Events Minister Steve Dimopoulos.

And just as devastated for the business operators and hospitality venues.

But she has moved quickly, in line with a Bass Coast Shire Council invitation, to get the Major Events Minister, Steve Dimopoulos, to meet with the council and local business as soon as possible.

“Phillip Island is home to and synonymous with the Moto GP. We are devastated the owners of the race wanted to move it from our stunning region and spectacular coastline to a street-based city race,” said Ms Crugnale.

“We saw the largest attendance since 2012 just last year with over 90,000 people, it brings so much to Bass Coast and the wider region and injects $60 million into the local economy, supports small businesses, jobs, tourism and draws visitors from near and far.

“We wanted it on the Island, we put forward a very convincing proposal, offered additional funding to make it bigger and better and disappointment is an understatement.

“We thrive on regional events, and this one is the biggest international sporting one in our country.

“Can I take this opportunity to thank the community and the local council for its Save the MotoGP campaign.

“We still have it this year, and I will be inviting the Minister to come down and meet with Council, tourism bodies, relevant organisations and agencies to discuss what future options and opportunities we can all work towards for alternate major events that will benefit my local area and wider region,” she said.

Minister Dimopoulos said the government wasn't prepared to sell out Phillip Island.

Not prepared to move, Minister

Major Events Minister Steve Dimopoulos fronted the media on Wednesday afternoon to defend the government’s failure to secure the grand prix.

Mr Dimopoulos said the government met every request from Dorna, the owners of the GP licence, bar one.

“And the line that they drew was, if you're not moving it to Albert Park, we're out. We met every other request. We met the license fee. We offered to uplift the marketing and the fan experience, but their final demand was that you must move the event into the city, into Albert Park,” said Minister Dimopoulos.

“And we were not willing to sell out Phillip Island. They want the kind of the patronage, I think that comes from being located in CBD. We agreed to every other request for the extension of the contract, but just not moving it from Phillip Island.”