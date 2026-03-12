Telstra to cut mobile service at Newhaven

Phillip Island customers warned of week-long intermittent outages from Saturday as third-party works force partial base station shutdown.

Telstra's Newhaven base station will be partially shut down next week, causing intermittent mobile outages across Phillip Island.

TELSTRA customers on Phillip Island will face a week of intermittent mobile coverage after third-party works forced the telecommunications giant to partially shut down its Newhaven base station.

The outages are scheduled to run from Saturday, March 14 to Friday, March 20, with services disrupted from 7am each day. Telstra says the network will be restored at the end of each day.

Landline services, NBN, satellite internet and coverage from other providers will not be affected. Customers will receive text messages ahead of the works.

Telstra says anyone who calls Triple Zero from a mobile during an outage will automatically connect to another network if one is available.

Customers can maintain calls and texts during disruptions by switching on Wi-Fi Calling, a free setting available on most popular smartphones that routes mobile calls through a Wi-Fi connection.

Business owners are urged to contact their bank about connecting EFTPOS terminals to NBN or Wi-Fi to avoid delays processing transactions during the outage period.

For more information, contact Telstra's media team at media@team.telstra.com.