Textile project taking shape in Venus Bay

Textile artist Tracie Mitchell shows a French garment and Japanese kimono material, telling the Sentinel-Times of the link between the two in her latest project. A08_0726

VENUS Bay local Tracie Mitchell is delighted to work on her current textile project and share it with the public in the blue Art Cube at the town’s Community Centre.

“It’s amazing for artists to have a place to be able to land in town as part of the community, and it’s nice to be able to share this part of me,” she said.

She is working from the cube until the end of February, participating in a creative initiative run by FLOAT, an arts group in East Gippsland.

“They got 12 nightgowns from France and they put out an expression of interest to textile artists in Gippsland to embellish the garments,” she said, having recently ventured to FLOAT on Lake Tyers and chosen one of the items of French apparel.

While it wouldn’t necessarily appear striking to many people, Ms Mitchell was quick to spot its appeal and historical importance.

“It’s probably about 200 years old and it’s amazing French linen, so it’s been made by a fine craftsperson,” she said, remarking on the fineness of the material and contrasting it to the coarser texture of a newer garment also hanging in the Art Cube.

It’s all hand stitched, with a monogram over the heart showing who it belongs to, although it is now unknown who that is, the stitching being of the kind Ms Mitchell uses in her work.

“The original plan was to embellish her but it’s just so amazing on its own,” she said of the garment that has taken on a personality.

Moved by its history and workmanship, Ms Mitchell couldn’t bring herself to alter the garment, devising a clever way to embellish it using fabrics from old kimonos, bringing the French and Japanese together.

“Historically, both the French and Japanese are very interested in their cultures artistically, food, fashion and music,” she said, having linked the garment’s survival over such a long period to the strength of the Samurai.

“So, I thought I’m going to make her a jacket that’s inspired by Samurai,” she said, explaining that using kimono pieces allows her to create a style depicting both strength and softness, with the pattern reflecting the design of leather Samurai clothing but using kimono fabric.

The project is due for completion by the middle of May and will be featured in an East Gippsland Winter Festival beginning on Thursday, June 19 and running for a month.

During her time in the Art Cube, Ms Mitchell will continue to research ideas and experiment.

“I start by stitching, and I draw and write, and ideas come out of that,” she said, taking the approach of letting the process reveal itself.

People are welcome to visit the blue Art Cube for a chat about Ms Mitchell’s work and how her latest project is progressing.