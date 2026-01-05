The problem with Wonthaggi’s new trees and it's not what you think

THERE’S a problem with the introduction of the controversial new Crepe Myrtle trees in Wonthaggi's CBD but it's not about the loss of parking.

But exactly what’s wrong has not been revealed by the Bass Coast Shire Council.

In answer to a query from the ‘Sentinel-Times’, a shire spokesperson responded as follows:

“We are aware they are some issues identified at Practical Completion,” said the shire.

“Council is working with the contractor to resolve.

“We will provide an update once there is a firm plan.”

According to a report received by this newspaper, there’s a fatal flaw with the way the kerbs have been added around the trees which might require some or all to be dug out and work started again.

Elsewhere, the planter boxes have been well received by traders and the response to the new trees is at least neutral, between traders and shoppers, despite the loss of lucrative parking spaces.