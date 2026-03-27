The uprising of young guns in grassroots footy

Bass Coast and South Gippsland are gearing up for another strong year of Auskick and Superkick, with AFL Gippsland supporting leagues and clubs for the 2026 season.

Former Auskick participant at Inverloch Kongwak Football Netball Club.

CLUBS across Bass Coast and South Gippsland are gearing up for another strong year of Auskick and Superkick, with AFL Gippsland working closely with leagues, clubs and volunteers to ensure their preparation for round one is well supported.

Inverloch Kongwak Football Netball Club (IKFNC) have 125 kids registered, and 40 active volunteers prepared to take on coaching and skill development with the young, eager footballers.

Now in its 10th year under program coordinator Big K, the IKFNC club is running Friday night sessions under the lights from 5 pm until 6:15 pm, with the first game kicking off on May 1.

With a schedule change recently to accommodate the surge in female participation, Big K said the program offers Auskick and Superkick activities, plus an all-girls group (ages 5 to 12).

“Volunteer support is a standout at Inverloch, enabling short rotations and high activity levels so the kids remain engaged rather than waiting in line,” said Big K. “Having an incredible number of formal volunteers is much of the program's success, and it makes running multiple age streams and the all-girls option feasible.”

Throughout the pre-season period, AFL Gippsland has been active across the region, supporting clubs with governance, coaching, participation programs and volunteer development, with a major focus on the continued growth of women's and girls' football.

With clearer pathways now in place from Auskick through to junior and youth girls' competitions, more opportunities than ever exist for girls to start and continue their part in the game locally.

AFL Gippsland confirmed that community engagement has also remained a key priority for AFL Auskick. School football clinics and participation programs have been delivered across the region during Term One, introducing hundreds of local students to the basics of the game and strengthening connections between schools and their local clubs.

Guard of Honour at Inverloch Kongwak Football Netball Club, Auskick, and Superkick.

Big K said he’ll be visiting local primary schools and kindergartens over the next few weeks to get the little ones involved in the game, as it keeps kids active and supports the broader development of junior football.

Bryce Rawson of Korumburra Bena Football Netball Club (KBFNC) said the club is looking forward to Auskick this year, as it’s the club's first introduction to the Superkick program.

“By providing Superkick, we’re hopeful to then retain these players for our junior teams in under 10’s or under 12s,” said Bryce. “We’ve got over 20 registrations for our inaugural year and over 30 registered for Auskick, so I’m expecting 50 kids to come through the program.”

Supporting the development of local coaches remains a priority, with AFL Gippsland continuing to deliver education opportunities across the region. A Junior Coach Induction session will be held in Wonthaggi on March 24, helping new coaches prepare for the season and ensuring they have the tools and confidence to support young players.

AFL Gippsland Club Development Lead Nicole Bertuna said the work happening behind the scenes across the region highlights the strength of community football.

“Clubs across Bass Coast and South Gippsland continue to do an incredible job preparing for the season. The commitment of volunteers, coaches and committee members is what makes community football thrive,” Nicole said.

“We’re seeing strong participation numbers, particularly in girls' football, and it’s exciting to see more pathways developing so players can stay involved in the game longer.”

With various start dates for every South Gippsland and Bass Coast club, families can find their local club Auskick and Superkick program by visiting Club Finder - Play AFL