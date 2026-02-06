Vape sting hits Inverloch as tobacco crackdown begins

TGA and Victoria Police raid pop-up store over alleged sales to minors as new licensing scheme takes effect

Illicit vapes and tobacco was seized by the TGA during enforcement operations.

THE Therapeutic Goods Administration raided a pop-up retail store in Inverloch last month in a joint operation with Victoria Police over allegations it was selling illicit vapes to minors.

Officers executed a search warrant at the Inverloch store and seized a range of unlawful vaping products.

The store was also allegedly supplying illicit tobacco.

"This operation sends a clear warning to any retailer targeting young people with illegal vaping products - such behaviour is unacceptable and will result in enforcement action," a TGA spokesperson said.

The TGA said investigations remained ongoing and it would consider further regulatory action.

The raid comes amid a broader crackdown on the illicit tobacco and vaping trade, with Victoria's new tobacco retail licensing scheme kicking in on Sunday, February 1 requiring all businesses selling tobacco to hold a licence or face fines of up to $854,000 and five years in jail.

But while the crackdown targets illegal operators it has also cost legitimate retailers locally.

TSG Wonthaggi operator Stephanie Creighton closed the store's doors on Saturday, January 31 rather than pay the new fees.

"The government has basically taxed the legitimate retailers out of business and created the situation we see today," Ms Creighton told the Sentinel-Times.

"It's just become too hard."

The Inverloch raid was one of several TGA operations in regional Victoria, after officers seized illicit vaping goods worth more than $1 million from two locations in Bendigo in December.

Vaping products can only be lawfully sold through Australian pharmacies to people aged 18 and older for smoking cessation where the products meet TGA standards.

It is illegal for any retailer including tobacconists and convenience stores to sell any kind of vape.

Cancer Council Victoria CEO Todd Harper welcomed the new licensing scheme.

"Smoking-caused illness still kills 66 Australians a day and that's simply too many lives lost to preventable death," Mr Harper said.

"We welcome a specialised tobacco licence enforcement workforce and scaled-up severity of fines and jail time to act as deterrents for retailers considering doing the wrong thing."