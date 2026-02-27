Wilsons Prom sanctuary project to start after delay

Nationals Member for Gippsland South Danny O’Brien addresses the Wilsons Promontory sanctuary project after the State Government’s announcement of the project in November 2020.

SPEAKING in Parliament, Nationals Member for Gippsland South Danny O’Brien called for work to begin on the Wilsons Promontory revitalisation project that was announced more than five years ago.

Despite the project stating on the Parks Victoria website that the tender to design and build the Prom Sanctuary Fence closed on July 23 last year with an expectation to appoint the contractor shortly and construction due to begin in early 2026, Mr O’Brien addressed the issue to push the project along without further delay.

“The revitalisation of Wilsons Prom, including the proposed 10-kilometre fence across the Yanakie Isthmus, was announced in November 2020,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Here we are in 2026 and construction has not even begun. That is simply not good enough.”

In November 2020 the Victorian Government announced a $23 million investment into the Wilsons Prom Revitalisation program, including the construction of a 10-kilometre predator-proof fence at the entrance to Wilsons Promontory National Park, but six years later Mr O’Brien is addressing the delay.

Mr O’Brien said the Nationals and Liberals committed to the project well before Labor adopted it and local communities had every right to expect action.

“This project has been talked about for years.”

The Wilsons Promontory project aims to create a protected biosphere by fencing the narrow Yanakie Isthmus, allowing for the long-term removal of pest animals and better protection of native wildlife and vegetation across the Prom’s 50,000 hectares.

The fence is a critical initiative to exclude invasive species such as foxes, feral cats and deer.

By preventing these threats from entering the park, the fence will strengthen biodiversity protection efforts and support the reintroduction of native species to the area.

Mr O’Brien acknowledged some community scepticism but said the core issue was the government’s inability to get projects moving.

“Whether people support or question this project, what they cannot accept is a government that repeatedly fails to manage and deliver what it promises.

“I am calling on the Minister to stop delaying and start work on the Wilsons Prom sanctuary immediately, as well as ensure it is completed without further delays.”

Labor Member for Eastern Victoria Tom McIntosh responded, confirming that given the location of the fence at the park’s entrance, careful consideration has been given to the project with regard to the fence’s alignment, construction methodology and long-term operational and maintenance requirements.

Parks Victoria has also engaged with adjacent landowners and environmental groups.

Parks Victoria has recently concluded a competitive tender process and appointed a suitably qualified civil and infrastructure contractor to deliver the fence.

Mr McIntosh’s office confirmed that the contractor will work closely with the Odonata Foundation, bringing vital sanctuary and wildlife-protection expertise to the project.

“Parks Victoria is now finalising logistics, construction staging and detailed environmental management measures in consultation with the contractor and construction of the predator-proof fence is expected to commence in the coming weeks.”