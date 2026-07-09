Dairy sector reserves judgement on Victoria’s new food safety regulator

Victoria's new streamlined food safety regulator has officially begun operating, as local processors wait to see whether the change will make a big impact.

Dairy producers are watching closely to see whether Safe Food Victoria will reduce duplication and red tape.

Victoria’s new streamlined food safety regulator has officially begun operating, as local processors wait to see whether the change will reduce red tape and uphold the industry’s strict safety standards.

Safe Food Victoria officially commenced operating on Wednesday, July 1, replacing the regulation by Dairy Food Safety Victoria, PrimeSafe and the Department of Health’s Health Regulator.

Food safety functions performed by Agriculture Victoria are expected to transition from late 2027.

The state government says the new independent regulator will simplify arrangements for food businesses and bring Victoria into line with other jurisdictions like Queensland and New South Wales.

Minister for Agriculture Michaela Settle said the new body would help maintain people’s confidence in Victoria’s food system.

“Whether it’s milk in the fridge or dinner on the table, Victorian families should know their food is safe,” Ms Settle said.

“A trusted food safety system is good for families, good for farmers and good for exports. Safe Food Victoria will help Victoria keep leading the nation.”

For Glen Forbes cheesemaker, Bassine Specialty Cheeses, the change is not expected to dramatically alter day-to-day operations.

Bassine’s Kaye Courtney said the business had already been briefed about the transition during its recent audit.

“We’re audited twice a year in dairy manufacturing, and so during our most recent audit, we chatted about it then,” she said.

“They were informing me of what would and wouldn’t change, and how things would be arranged. I was fully briefed, and really, it won’t affect us very much.

“The strict auditing process that was in place with Dairy Food safety won’t be diminished now that it’s gone to Safe Food Victoria.”

Ms Courtney emphasised that food safety compliance, as well as costs, for a small dairy and cheesemaking business were already extensive.

It includes audits twice a year, monthly testing at an approved laboratory, and verification that the business is following its own food safety manual.

“There are a lot of costs involved in having a license to manufacture,” she said.

“Some of them are fixed, and that doesn’t really vary, no matter what size the manufacturer is.”

Ms Courtney said it was too early to tell whether the new regulator would make the system simpler, but she hoped the consolidation would reduce duplication.

“I think there’s a lot of duplication across all the various bodies that have now become Safe Food, and it should reduce the costs from their point of view and make it more efficient,” she said.

“I would hope.”

Ms Courtney has no concerns about the changes, but said that small processors continue to face the same requirements as much larger businesses.

“If they could lighten the load, that would be good,” she said with a chuckle.

“The small processors are treated exactly the same as larger ones with our audits, and the requirements on us for testing as well, so it makes our products very expensive compared to the larger processors.

“We don’t get any special treatment because we’re little and produce a smaller amount of product.”

The Victorian Farmers Federation United Dairyfarmers of Victoria has also said it will be watching the brand-new regulator closely.

VFF UDV President Bernie Free said the dairy industry still held reservations about the decision to amalgamate Dairy Food Safety Victoria into the new authority.

“Victoria’s dairy food safety system has delivered strong outcomes over many years through outcomes-based regulation combined with genuine industry experience,” Mr Free said.

“That must not be lost in the transition.”

Mr Free also called for dairy industry fee reserves to remain ring-fenced for dairy food safety outcomes, and for advisory committees to be established as a priority.

The state government has said that existing expertise and skills will be retained, with no redundancies and transferring staff keeping their current employment conditions.