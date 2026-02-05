Wonthaggi Primary School $6.7 million upgrade

$6.7 million Wonthaggi Primary School upgrade on track for mid-2026 completion with new learning spaces and inclusive playgrounds.

A new learning and workspace, library and staff room are currently under construction at Wonthaggi Primary School.

THE $6.7 million upgrade and modernisation of Wonthaggi Primary School is on track for completion by the middle of the current school year.

Planning and design on the upgrade started back in 2023 with construction scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2026.

The project involves the upgrade of several learning spaces to give students better learning opportunities. This includes upgrading the reception in Block A and constructing a new building with learning and workspaces, library, staff room and toilets to replace Block B.

The $6.7 million project received funding approval in the 2023–24 state budget.

State Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale MP said it was wonderful to see the upgrade well underway which will see brand new learning spaces that are modern and filled with natural light.

“From the refreshed reception in Block A to the beautiful new building replacing Block B, this $6.7 million investment is all about creating welcoming, inspiring spaces for learning, creativity and connection where students' curiosity can flourish and young minds can shine.

“Congratulations to the whole school community and we can’t wait for its completion.”

The playgrounds have also been upgraded to provide inclusive sensory play spaces.