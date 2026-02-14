Young Billie leads the way at Korumburra Golf Club

Teenage Korumburra golfer Billie Wrigley is congratulated on his win in A Grade on Saturday and co-leadership in the club championship by club captain Ian Cash.

IT’S golf championship time around a few of the South Gippsland clubs at the moment and some good scoring too with the weather fine at the weekend and courses in excellent condition.



At Korumburra Golf Club there’s a great go for A Grade honours between the master Steve Bromby and up-and-comer 16-year-old Billie Wrigley.



Bromby has claimed the club title a couple of dozen times and the South Gippsland title on numerous occasions as well but everyone at the club is convinced Billie is the heir apparent.



Whether it will be this year is yet to be decided with three rounds to go next Saturday and on the following weekend but last Saturday the pair were locked on 73 after round one.



Billie took out the A Grade trophy for the day playing off a handicap of four as compared to Steve’s +1 but both golfers have some way to go before matching the 63 off the stick by Billie’s father Matt Wrigley at the course a couple of weeks ago.



But you can look for a score approaching that number under fast conditions in the weeks ahead.