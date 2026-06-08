Zero carbon, high praise for Cape's Brendan Condon OAM

Multi-award winning built-environment designer and environmental restoration authority, Brendan Condon of Cape Paterson, has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to conservation and the environment in today’s King’s Birthday Honours List.

Environmental restoration authority and award-winning built environment developer, Cape Paterson's Brendan Condon has been awarded an OAM in the KIng's Birthday Honours List.

MULTI-award winning built-environment designer and environmental restoration authority, Brendan Condon of Cape Paterson, has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to conservation and the environment in today’s King’s Birthday Honours List.

Co-founder and managing director of Australian Ecosystems (AE) and Foodcube Urban Farms since 1997, he is best known locally for developing Australia’s first zero carbon housing project fronting Seaward Drive and Wilsons Road at Cape Paterson.

Formerly known as ‘The Cape Eco Village’, now simply ‘The Cape’, from controversial beginnings, the project turned a cleared grazing property adjoining the town but overlooking the spectacular Bunurong Coast and Bass Strait, into an eco-village of 232 home sites with more than half of the site dedicated to open space, where walking and cycling tracks meander past native vegetation, community gardens, parks, barbecue areas and water recycling projects.

As an environmental net-gain project, The Cape is committed to restoring and protecting its section of the coast and will have planted nearly 500,000 native plants by the end of the project, many of which are locally indigenous.

Now entering its final stages, with only 26 home sites still to be sold, the precinct already boasts hundreds of architecturally-designed, zero-carbon homes, nestled in a developing bush and wetlands setting.

Many of the homes have been built by local builders and designers, including Small Giants, Martin Builders, TS Constructions, Australian Ecosystems and The Sociable Weaver, who came along for the journey with Brendan and have now incorporated ground-breaking environmental features into the broad sweep of their own building projects.

Speaking to the ‘Sentinel-Times’ today, Mr Condon said the award and its centrepiece, The Cape project, had been very much a team effort and a team award, leaving some pleasing legacies.

“I think one of the beauties of The Cape was the scale of the project where the builders got a chance to practice their skills and form new habits, more so than when you’re just building a single project.

“And it’s been great working with the builders and local trades in Bass Coast to develop this nation leading building project.”

Brendan singled out Tony O’Connell of TS Constructions saying the firm had built amongst the best, most energy efficient, cost-effective houses in Australia at The Cape.

“And we can see with the impact of what’s happening in the Middle East, that the houses we built for the future, how we’ve been able to crunch those bills, that future is here now.

“But this is a team award, for my wife Marie especially, who has supported me while I’ve put in enormous hours, and also all of the people we’ve worked with, including the community at The Cape.”

Enjoying the facilities at the Cape Community Farm, residents and friends get together for an international cooking masterclass featuring produce grown in the community farm.

Brendan Condon studied criminology at university and while he worked in that field for a while, he said he always had an interest in design and an ability to pick talent and form teams to get good outcomes.

“You’ve got to do your research and use good data,” he said.

He believes the development of The Cape, while being a successful venture itself, was already having many positive spinoffs locally, statewide and nationally.

“The project broke new ground, developed new skills, and built new habits which those builders and trades have gone on to incorporate into what they offer.

“We made hundreds of house designs available free online and stopped counting after they had been downloaded 50,000 times.

“We’ve had government ministers come down here and it has impacted their move to electric housing and changed government policy.

“It’s been a great learning experience, and we’ve had a lot of builders, designers, industry and government people come down here with the chance to touch, feel and see what’s taken place here and how it works.

“The food growing at home, the community gardens, the use of wicking beds and how it all works.”

Mr Condon said the passive solar design and energy efficient features of The Cape homes, including their solar power systems, rainwater harvesting, high insulation and thermal mass and integrated electric vehicle charging systems, had set a new standard in sustainable living, the value of which had been underscored by rising energy costs and global uncertainty.

From The Cape website:

“The vision at The Cape has always been bigger than homes. From day one, this award-winning community has been designed to support both people and the natural environment, restoring the balance of biodiversity on what was once a cleared cattle station.

“Today, climate-resilient, all-electric homes sit alongside restored wetlands, native vegetation corridors, and carefully protected wildlife zones. Across the site, rainwater runoff is captured and redirected through a network of swales, ephemeral soaks, and waterways, keeping the landscape green year-round and supporting thriving habitat even during dry spells.

“These features aren’t just functional, they’re thoughtful. From the outset, The Cape’s design team studied the movement of local wildlife and made space for their patterns. When it became clear that a local mob of kangaroos used certain parts of the site for daytime resting, the pedestrian path network was redesigned to avoid disturbing them. The result? Around 50 kangaroos still call The Cape home, moving freely through the neighbourhood each night before returning to their sanctuary by morning."

“It’s not just kangaroos who benefit. Over 140 bird species have been recorded here, along with echidnas, koalas, swamp wallabies, wombats, reptiles, and frogs. And it’s not by accident. Plant species were carefully selected to exclude environmental weeds and provide year-round food and shelter for native animals. There are no front fences, meaning residential gardens act as seamless extensions of the surrounding habitat. Streets are traffic-calmed to reduce roadkill risk, and cats are not permitted, helping to protect vulnerable wildlife.

“These design decisions, paired with a culture of care, are what make The Cape unique. Residents are active participants in this shared mission: keeping dogs on leash, using the designated off-leash dog park, and adopting small behavioural shifts that allow nature to thrive.”

The environmental and energy-saving initiatives put into practice at The Cape have become widely instructive in the development of other housing projects up and down the eastern states of Australia.

AE and Foodcube Sustainability projects have included:

Athol Road Primary School Garden.

Haining Farm Helmeted Honeyeater and Leadbeater Possum restoration project.

The Cape Sustainable Estate, Cape Paterson.

Cape Community Farm, Cape Paterson.

Melbourne SkyFarm.

The Sustainable Coffee Company urban farm.

Tuvalu and Kiribati - Food Security Foodcube program.

Walgett Aboriginal Medical Service Community Garden.

Victorian Desalination Plant Ecological Reserve Landscape.

Brendan Condon’s directorships include:

Co-Founder and Co-Director, Foodcube Pty Ltd (Formerly Biofilta), since 2010.

Director, Australian Ecosystems since 1997.

Co-Founder and Former Managing Director, Safe Climate Australia, 2009.

Director, Regen Nurseries.

Chairperson, Climate Positive, 2006-2012.

Director, Run for a Safe Climate, 2009.

Director, Melbourne Skyfarm.

Awards and Recognition include: