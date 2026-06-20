101 reasons to see your GP as Men’s Health Week puts blokes on notice

Men across the Bass Coast and South Gippsland are being urged to book an overdue check-up as Men’s Health Week runs this week.

MEN across the Bass Coast and South Gippsland are being urged to stop putting their health on hold as Men’s Health Week runs this week with a simple message that there are plenty of reasons to book that overdue check-up.

It is a message that lands close to home in a region where blokes are well known for soldiering on, working the land, the boats and the trades, and leaving their own health at the bottom of the list.

The national campaign runs from Monday June 15 to Sunday June 21 and carries the theme 101 Reasons to See Your GP this year, building on last year’s push to get men through the clinic door.

The message is blunt because the statistics are.

Research shows two in three Australian men wait too long before seeking help when something does not feel right.

Men face higher rates of heart disease, diabetes and several cancers, yet many delay care until a problem becomes serious.

Mental health weighs just as heavily, with one in two men experiencing a mental health disorder at some point in their lifetime.

More than three-quarters of Australians who die by suicide are men, a stark reminder of why checking in matters.

Men’s Health Week is built around a straightforward idea that taking the first step does not have to be a big deal.

Organisers have expanded the official campaign website this year with practical tools, including a health service finder, an interactive health check quiz, real stories from men and a rundown of the 101 reasons worth booking an appointment for.

The Federal Government’s Special Envoy for Men’s Health Dan Repacholi is using the week to focus on four priorities.

They are encouraging men to visit their GP, improving First Nations men’s health, lifting awareness of bowel cancer and promoting better sexual health in the GBTIQ+ community.

Mr Repacholi said the week was a chance to start conversations that can save lives.

“Despite experiencing higher rates of chronic disease preventable illness and premature death many men continue to delay seeking medical care,” Mr Repacholi said.

Bowel cancer is one area where a simple step makes a difference.

Free home test kits are posted to Australians aged 50 to 74 every two years, and since July 2024 those aged 45 to 49 can request a kit of their own.

The campaign points men towards four simple areas to work on.

A healthy body through eating well, exercising and cutting back on alcohol.

A healthy lifestyle by looking after relationships, work and social life.

A healthy mindset through mindfulness, setting goals and reframing unhelpful thoughts.

And healthy connections by talking with mates and knowing when and where to get help.

That last point carries real weight in a rural area, where distance and a quiet, get-on-with-it culture can leave men isolated.

The campaign urges men to check in on the blokes around them, listen properly and help a mate take the next step if he is doing it tough.

Beyond the GP, there are plenty of local front doors to better health, from

community health services and pharmacies to sporting clubs and Men’s Sheds dotted through the towns.

Regular check-ups, knowing your numbers on blood pressure and cholesterol, staying active and keeping up social connections all stack the odds in your favour.

Men’s Health Week falls in the week leading up to Father’s Day each year, a deliberate nudge to get fathers, sons, brothers and mates thinking about their health.

For the men of the Bass Coast and South Gippsland, the takeaway is simple.

There are 101 reasons to see your GP, and you probably already know yours.

For support, Lifeline is on 13 11 14 and MensLine Australia is on 1300 78 99 78.