Knights take to the road and bring home two wins

Leongatha’s Iznaya Kennedy and Naomi Eaton pressure their Wonthaggi opponent.

LEONGATHA Knights FC took both senior squads on the road in round seven, hosted away at Wonthaggi United SC under unseasonably calm weather.

The Senior Women took to the pitch with Fiona Christensen pulling on the goalkeeper gloves for the first time and holding down defence.

With both teams sharing even possession it was a nail-biting game to watch.

A breakthrough by midfielder Naomi Eaton led to a delightful goal off her left foot to put the Knights in the lead.

Not long after a powerful aerial shot from near the halfway line by newcomer Rohanna Crouch sailed past the Wonthaggi goalkeeper to put Leongatha two ahead.

Wonthaggi took advantage of chaos in the Knights defensive box to send one in, making it 2-1 at half-time.

Knights player Mechelle Ellen pulled on the goalkeeper gloves for the second half and the Knights shifted players around.

Another break away and tidy finish from Eaton saw the Knights grab a hard-fought 3-2 win.

The Senior Men came out strong with an early cross from Jack Bainbridge on the wing headed in by Aidan Hall at the back post.

Several minutes later Liam Richards broke through the defensive line to send Leongatha’s second goal into the net.

A powerful shot from outside the 18-yard line by captain Sven Gebele gave Leongatha a 3-0 lead 20 minutes into the game.

Wonthaggi tightened their defence to hold the Knights out for the remainder of the half.

A long throw into their attacking half saw a header from Wonthaggi’s Connor Ireland create a 3-1 scoreline at half-time.

Leongatha started the second half with renewed determination, finding the back of the net twice through striker Michael Lee.

A corner kick finish from Richards, a creative free kick from Hall and a strike from midfielder Richard Benedict rounded out an 8-1 win for the Knights.