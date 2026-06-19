Locals take icy plunge as Korumburra tackles the ‘Beast’

Former ‘Baby Bomber’, twice Essendon premiership player and now Hall of Fame inductee Dustin Fletcher speaks about his career and Neale Daniher. a50_2426

THE MIDDLE Korumburra Hotel drew a large crowd to its annual Big Freeze event on Sunday, creating awareness of and raising funds to fight MND, merciless kids chanting for more ice to be added to the dunk tank.

Volunteers obliged, emptying ice bags and a giant esky to boost the arctic feel.

Doug Pell of radio station 3GG, dressed as Batman, was first to be dunked, followed by local policeman Sergeant Ryan Burns in uniform, then a couple of Korumburra Bena netballers, Mackenna Whiteside dropped into the big freeze by teammate Chelsea Fox before immediately gaining her revenge.

Attendees were treated to seeing plenty more chilled local celebrities.

Former ‘Baby Bomber’, twice premiership player and now AFL Hall of Fame inductee Dustin Fletcher was interviewed by publican Ben ‘Fish’ Fisher, paying tribute to the late Neale Daniher and reflecting on the importance of the ongoing fight against MND.

Dustin savoured reminding any Carlton supporters present of the 1993 grand final triumph of the ‘Baby Bombers’ over the Blues, but conceding the Blues got some revenge in a subsequent preliminary final.

He also reflected on the Bombers’ near-perfect 2000 season and the side’s one loss in that campaign against the Western Bulldogs.

Earlier, Fish spoke of the importance of the fight against MND, urging people to have fun, create a bit of awareness and get around each other.

People also had the chance to contribute to the cause, with a couple of raffles running, although there was less emphasis on fundraising this year than in the past, with locals having dug deep on so many occasions for a variety of causes.

‘It was a great community vibe and so good to see people out and about having fun with their friends and family,’ Fish said, noting the mental health benefits of such occasions.

‘The Socceroos winning topped off the day, and having ‘Fatty’ play tunes, it was really nice,’ he added.