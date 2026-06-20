Men, you don’t have to walk the prostate cancer road alone

Wonthaggi Prostate Cancer Support Group member Kevin Walsh, left, with a naval officer at a Prostate Foundation event at Government House.

WHEN you hear the words “you have prostate cancer,” it can feel like the floor drops out.

Suddenly, you’re surrounded by medical terms, treatment options, and decisions you never wanted to make.

But here in Wonthaggi, no man has to face that journey by himself.

The Wonthaggi Prostate Cancer Support Group has been quietly helping local men and their families for years.

Run by men who have been there themselves, diagnosed, treated, and living with the ups and downs, this group offers something a doctor’s office can’t, real understanding.

The group meets every fourth Thursday, but the format changes depending on the month.

In odd months, January, March, May, July, September and November, there is a day meeting at 2pm at the Wonthaggi RSL, a relaxed afternoon catch-up over tea, coffee and straight talk.

In even months, February, April, June, August and October, there is a dinner meeting at 6pm at the Wonthaggi Workers Club, with a meal, a chat and good company.

Partners and carers are very welcome at the dinner meetings.

Any man diagnosed with prostate cancer should come along, whether newly diagnosed, on active surveillance, in treatment, or years past treatment.

Men with concerns about symptoms, PSA levels or family history are also welcome.

You don’t need a referral, you don’t need to speak, you just need to show up.

Because isolation makes everything harder.

Because the bloke next to you might have the same side effects, the same fears, or the same dark night of the soul.

Because sometimes you need to laugh about things only another prostate cancer patient would understand.

You will recognise the group by the Blue Man, a symbol of strength, solidarity and the simple truth that prostate cancer affects real men in our own community.

From Inverloch to Kilcunda, from Dalyston to Cape Paterson, these are your neighbours.

For more information, or just for a quiet chat before you come along, call Kevin Walsh on 0423 581 481.

You can also ask your GP, your practice nurse, or the cancer care team at Wonthaggi Hospital.

You are not alone.

Real men. Real support. Every fourth Thursday.