Volunteers urged to help drought-hit farmers

Rural Aid is urging locals to volunteer to help drought-affected farmers.

NATIONAL Volunteer Week begins today with Rural Aid urging South Gippsland and Bass Coast residents to consider giving farmers a hand at a time when the region remains drought-declared.

The 2026 theme “Your Year to Volunteer” runs from Monday May 18 to Sunday May 24 and ties into the United Nations International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development.

The charity is pointing volunteers to a series of on-farm Farm Recovery Events around the country.

The first runs in Loxton, South Australia, from May 31 to June 5 with volunteers needed for fencing, repairs, clean-ups and general farm recovery work.

Rural Aid chief executive John Warlters said volunteer support remained central to long-term recovery.

“Recovery in farming communities takes time and volunteer support makes a real difference on the ground,” Mr Warlters said.

“It helps ease pressure on farmers and supports them as they rebuild after difficult seasons.”

Bass Coast and South Gippsland are among the local government areas in the State Government’s drought support package as the big dry continues to bite.

Local farmers can access the On-Farm Drought Infrastructure Grant of up to $5000 for water infrastructure, fodder storage and stock containment, along with Rural Aid’s free counselling service.

Citrus farmer Tim Kemp from the NSW Central Coast said volunteer support had made a significant difference on his property.

“Rural Aid volunteers have done what would normally take us weeks in just a couple of days,” Mr Kemp said.

“It’s a huge help and it takes pressure off us and allows us to focus on rebuilding and moving the farm forward.”

First-time volunteer Jesse Hyatt said the work had been worthwhile.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to help those farmers in rural areas affected by all sorts of ongoing challenges,” Mr Hyatt said.

“It really takes the pressure off farmers and shows they’re not on their own.”

Further Farm Recovery Events are scheduled for July, August and October with locations to be confirmed by June 30.

No farming experience is required and Rural Aid provides all training, tools and support on site.

Locals who would rather volunteer closer to home can find roles through Gippsland Volunteering, which matches volunteers with community groups across South Gippsland and Bass Coast.

Rural Aid registrations are at ruralaid.org.au/volunteers.