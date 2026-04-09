$50 million boost to secure San Remo Bridge

Major construction will run from June through to mid-2028, with SRG Global appointed as contractor for the rehabilitation project.

Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale at the San Remo foreshore in front of the bridge linking the mainland to Phillip Island.

Drivers using the San Remo Bridge will see early works starting along the crossing later this month, ahead of major rehabilitation construction beginning in June.

The $50 million San Remo Bridge Rehabilitation Project will strengthen the structure, extend its service life and keep the crossing safe for both vehicles and pedestrians for decades to come.

The bridge is the only road link between San Remo and Newhaven and carries between 10,000 and 15,000 vehicles each day, supporting millions of visitors to Phillip Island every year.

Contractor SRG Global has been appointed to deliver the upgrade in partnership with VIDA Roads, on behalf of Transport Victoria.

From late April, early works will start to establish site compounds and storage areas in both San Remo and Newhaven, with major construction running from June through to mid-2028.

The state government says the work will maintain the bridge's current capacity while strengthening its structure.

Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale said the project would secure the future of one of Victoria's most important coastal links.

"This project helps secure the future of the iconic San Remo Bridge, ensuring that this vital link remains safe and reliable to support locals, visitors and businesses for decades to come," Ms Crugnale said.

"We're delivering a carefully planned upgrade that protects the environment, supports tourism and keeps traffic moving while the work is underway."