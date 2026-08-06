Local talent and top industries unite for Bass Coast Careers Expo

Hundreds of eager job seekers, career changers, and local school students attended the fifth annual Bass Coast Jobs and Careers Expo at the Wonthaggi Town Hall to connect with the region's top employers and training organisations.

Krystle List from Kilcoy Global Foods, Bass Coast Shire Mayor Brett Tessari, and Michelle Thomson from Kilcoy Global Foods at the Bass Coast Jobs and Careers Expo in the Wonthaggi Town Hall. B03_3226

HUNDREDS of eager job seekers, career changers, and local school students attended the Bass Coast Jobs and Careers Expo at the Wonthaggi Town Hall to connect directly with the region's top employers and training organisations.

Bass Coast Shire Cr Jon Temby and Amanda Long discussed Latrobe Magnesium's 1,000-tonne demonstration plant at Hazelwood North. B11_3226

Now in its fifth year the increasingly popular event was delivered by Bass Coast Shire Council in close partnership with the Workforce Australia Local Jobs Program and the Victorian Skills and Jobs Centres.

Caitlin Kibble and Ruby McGillivary represented Bass Coast Shire Council at the Bass Coast Careers and Jobs Expo in Wonthaggi. B04_3226

Over the years, the expos have established themselves as a critical annual fixture for community development, providing a centralised hub for residents to explore diverse employment pathways, training options, and long-term career choices.

Kylie Hodge and Melanie McCurdy provided senior care insights for industry provider mecaware at the 2026 Wonthaggi Careers and Jobs Expo. B12_3226

Bass Coast Shire Mayor Brett Tessari expressed immense pride in the community response and the high calibre of businesses participating in the event. He emphasised the immense value of bringing a wide variety of industries under one roof to boost local employment outcomes.

Bass Coast Shire Mayor Brett Tessari officially opened the fifth annual Bass Coast Jobs and Careers Expo at the Wonthaggi Town Hall. B06_3226

“It was fantastic to get so many employers in one room providing diverse job opportunities,” Mayor Tessari said. He also highlighted the expanding reach of the event, noting the arrival of major new industry players. “It was great to have Kilcoy Global Foods here for the first time.”

ADF Careers representatives Leading Aircraft Woman Andrea Collard and Sgt Jack Bromhead enjoyed talking with potential defence force recruits at the Careers and Jobs Expo in Wonthaggi. B05_3226

A second major expo is scheduled to take place on Phillip Island, ensuring that residents across different pockets of the region have equal access to face-to-face networking with local businesses.

Brad Simmons and Brittany Smith presented health and workplace solutions at the APM stand in the Wonthaggi Town Hall for the 2026 Careers and Jobs Expo. B13_3226

For job seekers, the expos offer a rare chance to bypass traditional online applications and speak directly with hiring managers. Local economic data indicates that regional healthcare, construction, tourism, and agriculture continue to drive job growth.

Katherine Cousins from Westvic Apprenticeships and Traineeships networking with Jo Dixon from APM at the 2026 Bass Coast Careers Expo. B07_3226

Industry representatives at the Wonthaggi Town Hall provided attendees with vital insights into the exact certifications and skills required to fill immediate vacancies.

Deb Wilton and Danielle showcasing inclusive employment pathways for Interact Australia at the Careers and Jobs Expo in Wonthaggi. B08_3226

Representatives from Victorian Skills and Jobs Centres were available throughout the day to provide free resume reviews and career coaching which proved incredibly popular, with queues forming early as attendees sought advice on how to stand out in a competitive job market.

Amal Lal and Shaun Leggett provided information on prospective trades careers at the Apprentice Success station at the Wonthaggi Careers and Jobs Expo. B14_3226

Organisers noted that the event also aimed to address the retention of young talent within the Bass Coast region. By showcasing high-growth industries and stable career trajectories close to home, the shire hopes to mitigate the seasonal youth migration to metropolitan Melbourne. Business owners echoed this sentiment, stating that finding local, dedicated staff is essential for their long-term operational sustainability.

Kerrie McNamara and Shelley Kleeven hosting the Campbell Page Employment hub inside the Wonthaggi Town Hall at the Bass Coast Jobs Expo. B09_3226

The success of the Wonthaggi opening sets a positive benchmark for the upcoming Phillip Island event. Local transport authorities are already coordinating with the council to ensure adequate shuttle services are available for the next expo, making it easy for job seekers from surrounding regional towns to attend.

Korumburra locals Alanna Rance, Chris Beck, and Norman Rance explored regional career opportunities at the Jobs Expo in Wonthaggi. B10_3226

As regional industries continue to evolve, the Bass Coast Local Jobs and Careers Expos remains a vital bridge between community potential and economic opportunity.