A great day out at Korumburra Swap Meet

Jeanett and Arthur Trezise with their eye-catching 1958 Chevrolet Apache. A25_0226

KORUMBURRA Swap Meet organisers were blessed with mild and pleasant weather on Sunday after recent searing summer heat and strong winds, the town’s Showgrounds packed with stalls, cars and attendees.

Barry Ferguson of the South Gippsland Branch of the Gippsland Historical Automobile Club, which runs the day, expressed his appreciation to all the volunteers and participating community groups along with everyone who supported the event.

He is confident the number of cars on display was the highest ever, saying while he didn’t yet have a figure, “the oval was chock-a-block”.

The numerous stalls around the ground offered an array of car parts, home and garden items, and collectables such as old signs.

Don Mahoney of Yarra Valley based Oldies Collectables offered a good selection of signs, along with militaria and other items, the business running monthly auctions.

As well as the many cars at the Showgrounds to be admired, some were available to own.

Alan Ironside’s 1914 Briton car, bought by his father in the 1950s and still in terrific condition, was up for sale.

“It’s fun to drive,” Alan said, remarking that “once you’re coasting, you need to hang onto the steering wheel tight”.

Arthur and Jeanett Trezise were easy to spot as they arrived in their Truck Orange coloured 1958 Chevrolet Apache, the stunning vehicle’s first visit to the Korumburra Swap Meet.

“We built it from the ground up,” Arthur said, explaining that was largely an enjoyable process, although changing the vehicle to right hand drive was a less pleasant challenge.

The overall project took about three and a half years.

Sentinel-Times spotted Werribee’s Bill De Kaste towing a large cast iron object in a trolley, learning it was a functional metal folder, being suited to brass work which he enjoys.

He labelled the $150 price a bargain, delighted to now have a larger metal folder than the one he already possessed.

Bill comes to the Korumburra Swap Meet every year.

“You always find something here,” he said, also enjoying mixing with others at the event, noting “it’s a good crowd”.

He’s far from alone in returning annually, Barry delighted to hear many people say, “we’ll see you next year,” as they farewelled the volunteers.

Money raised through entry and stall holder fees helps run the Leongatha-based South Gippsland Branch of the car club.

For the last three years, there has also been a special stall set up for a chosen charity, this year the money helping support children with cancer, the items for sale donated by car club members and others.