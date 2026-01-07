A ride of entertainment set for the Bass Coast Wonthaggi Show

Skyla, Hayley, Sophie, Eleanor and Milla of Wonthaggi get into the spirit of the Show on the Ali Baba ride last year.

THE Bass Coast Wonthaggi Show will showcase another year of historical community spirit with new attractions and old traditions on Saturday, January 10, with gates open at 9 am at the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve, Korumburra Road, Wonthaggi.

The long-running show is a blend of heritage displays, family entertainment, carnival rides and new attractions that volunteer organiser Rosemary Loughnan said will appeal to visitors of all ages.

“This show started in Grantville in the 1800s,” said Rosemary.

“It came from Grantville, eventually to Dalyston, Bass and now to us in Wonthaggi – perhaps in the 1970’s. All run by volunteers; it is our way of giving back to the community.”

Laurie Faulkner turns Alex into a tiger at the Bass Coast Wonthaggi Show.

This year's program is a mix of traditional and modern entertainment, including vintage and modern tractors, a dog's flyball and working dog demonstration and an equestrian show. The volunteers welcome back the animal nursery - Animals Fur All Animal Nursery and Pony Rides. Plus, the Bass Coast - Wonthaggi Ute and 4x4 Show and Black Snake Productions.

“Michael Alexander’s snake presentation will focus on education and safety,” said Rosemary. “He’ll be bringing the snake pit, educating the public on how to deal with snakes, snake bites, and the role they play in the community.”

At the 2026 show, organisers have booked a roaming, life-sized dinosaur puppet to tie into the region's fossil history. “We decided that was timely because of our history with dinosaur fossils,” said Rosemary. “Toby the T. rex and a mini dinosaur will interact with the crowd during peak times.”

Gates will open at 9 am, with events in full swing by 10:30 am. “It's best to arrive early for the best experience,” said Rosemary. “Whilst last year's heat prompted an early finish, we expect to run until 4 pm on a typical day.”

Mikayla Dunlop leads Maggie before her sister shows the pony at last year's Show.

Sustainability is at the forefront, with food vendors and volunteer caterers encouraged to use reusable or biodegradable serving ware. The Bass Coast Shire Council is encouraging visitors to sort recycling properly.

"It’s an affordable community show for the whole family," said Rosemary.

“Our stilt walkers, face painter and the circus workshop will all be in full swing by no later than 11 o’clock.” “We’ve got a young lady who’s a busker, Sage Marie, performing live."

Entry is free for children 12 and under, with a $5 gate fee for people 13 and over. “We all work as volunteers, local clubs and service organisers will man the gates in return for donations, and we look forward to a great start to the year."