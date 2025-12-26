Achievements celebrated at Korumburra Secondary College

Signature Program Award recipients were Amelia Van Der Ploeg (Year 9 Activate Program Award), Ruby Culvenor (Year 7 Like Minds Award), Lara Pickering (Year 7 Like Minds Award) and Matthew Churchill (Year 8 Like Minds Award).

IT WAS a relaxed end to the school year at Korumburra Secondary College on Tuesday, students and their families, staff and various community members enjoying a sausage sizzle before moving indoors for the evening’s award presentation.

While largely a joyous occasion, there was a moment of reflection when Principal Naomi Coleman began official proceedings by paying tribute to the victims of the Bondi Beach terrorist attack.

“One of our school’s core values is kindness and at times like this, it’s really important that we come together; my hope for our young people is that they grow up in a world full of kindness and where compassion guides our actions,” she said before moving onto the purpose of the night’s event.

“As we gather for our 2025 presentation evening, I want to reflect on the commitments that we made last year to strengthen our culture, lift student voice, deepen partnerships with our families and ensure every student feels a strong sense of belonging at Korumburra Secondary College,” Ms Coleman said.

She noted the Student Attitudes to School survey data for this year show strong improvement in engagement and student voice, with parent opinion survey results impressive in all areas.

Strong Naplan results and improved VCE scores were highlighted.

The Principal congratulated award recipients for their effort, persistence and commitment.

While there have been plenty of positives for the school this year, there are still areas to work on, with a focus on student attendance, around 20 per cent of absences in 2025 being unexplained, the aim in 2026 being to get that figure below 10 per cent.

Awards were many and varied, with Holly Fowler topping the school’s VCE results to be the Dux with an ATAR of 85.9.

Korumburra Secondary College year level Duxes are Amity Olsen (Year 9), Violet Jolly (Year 8), Nichapat Phanthong (Year 7), Jess Churchill (Year 10), Billy Wilson (Year 11) and Holly Fowler (Year 12).