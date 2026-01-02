Art lovers flock to Phillip Island summer exhibition series

Paintings and a selection of 3D art for the Contempora 2 Exhibition, 42 pieces by nine artists in all, were being hung on the walls of the Berninneit Art Gallery last Friday, all set for the feature opening event at the gallery on Sunday, January 4 from 2pm to 4pm hosted by Adrian Montana.

Up they go! Among those with paintings in the second in a series of Summer Exhibitions at the Berninneit Art Gallery in Cowes until January 15 is Melinda Holt of Loch being assisted by Phillip Island Contemporary Exhibition Space (PICES) curator Warren Nichols hanging one of 42 works on display.

WE’RE into the New Year so it must mean there’s a new art exhibition going up in the Phillip Island Contemporary Exhibition Space (PICES) ‘Summer Exhibition’ series.

Paintings and a selection of 3D art for the Contempora 2 Exhibition, 42 pieces by nine artists in all, were being hung on the walls of the Berninneit Art Gallery last Friday, all set for the feature opening event at the gallery on Sunday, January 4 from 2pm to 4pm hosted by Adrian Montana.

All are welcome to attend.

“Adrian will head up a panel of three artists from the exhibition, speaking about the series and also their work, including Melinda Holt (painting), Carolyne Jane (painting) and Helen Phillipp (sculpture),” said PICES curator Warren Nichols.

“The first exhibition, Small Works, from December 12 through to January 1 went very well with visitation good each day and an increase in sales of 25% to 30% which was a good result.

Artists with works on display and for sale at the second in the Summer Exhibition series include painters Helen Broad, Mandy Gunn, Melinda Holt, Carolyne Jane, Julie Lundgren Coulter, Gay Mosby, Ann Parry, Helen Phillipp (sculpture) and Kylie Watson.

The exhibition is open from Sunday, January 4 to Thursday, January 15 10am to pm daily.

The final PICES exhibition of the summer at Berninneit is on from January 17 to February 1, 2026.