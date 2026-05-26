Rural Aid ramps up drought response

Singleton dairy farmer Jason Cousins says prolonged dry conditions have left paddocks with no usable feed.

RURAL Aid is ramping up its drought response as ongoing dry conditions across large parts of eastern Australia force difficult decisions about livestock, production and farm futures.

Fifth-generation Singleton dairy farmer Jason Cousins said prolonged dry weather had left paddocks with almost no usable feed.

“It’s extremely dry at the moment, it just keeps ramping up,” Mr Cousins said.

“There’s just no feed in the paddocks. Even on 300 acres, there’s nothing there to keep stock going.”

“We’ve had hay deliveries from Rural Aid, which has extended the lifeline. Without that, we wouldn’t be able to keep them going. There’s just nothing growing.”

Rural Aid chief executive John Warlters said farmers were facing sustained pressure from dry conditions and rising operating costs.

“We are seeing very strong and sustained demand across drought-affected communities,” Mr Warlters said.

“Farmers are dealing with very dry conditions, limited feed and rising operating costs all at once, and that combination is putting significant pressure on farm businesses.”

In northern New South Wales, Ashford farmer Kathy Gleeson said ongoing dry conditions following recent bushfires had left paddocks bare.

“We’ve had bushfires recently and no follow-up rain, so the grass just hasn’t grown,” she said.

“It’s very bare out here, and we’re hand feeding cattle every day just to get through.”

“One of our dams hasn’t been dry in over 80 years, as long as I can remember.

We’re desperately in need of rain.”

Mr Warlters said rising fuel, fertiliser and transport costs continued to compound the impact of drought conditions.

“We are doing everything we can to respond, but continued support allows us to keep meeting the level of need we are seeing on the ground.”

Rural Aid is encouraging Australians to help farmers by making a tax-deductible donation this financial year, with donations going to hay, water, financial assistance and counselling.

Donations can be made at taxtime.ruralaid.org.au.

Farmers seeking assistance can contact Rural Aid on 1300 327 624 or visit ruralaid.org.au.