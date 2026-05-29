Wonthaggi juniors fire on all fronts

Wonthaggi United and Drouin Dragons juniors contest a high ball during Wonthaggi’s comeback weekend in the Gippsland Soccer League. Photo: Shot By Shanah.

WONTHAGGI United’s Under 15 Girls stretched their unbeaten season at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve on the weekend with a polished performance under lights against Korumburra.

The composed display in front of a strong home crowd kept the side as one of the standout teams in the Gippsland Soccer League this season.

The Under 12 Boys A side produced the comeback of the round against ladder leaders Drouin on Saturday.

Drouin opened the scoring just eight minutes in and Sean levelled it two minutes later before the visitors hit back with two quick goals to take a 3-1 lead at the break.

Sean then struck three times within six minutes after halftime to drag Wonthaggi back into the contest and shift momentum.

Harvey was outstanding in goals with a string of crucial saves, Amity put in powerful clearing kicks in defence and Freddy led the backline with composure.

Sam and Landon worked tirelessly up front, Xavier switched cleverly from

defence to attack and Ollie was solid at the back.

With the game on the line a perfectly placed ball from Blake found Norman in the goal area and he calmly finished in the final minutes to seal an unforgettable 5-3 win.

The Under 12 Boys B team backed up the result with an important win over Lang Lang on Saturday and continued their strong form for the season.

On Sunday the Under 12 Girls travelled to Lang Lang and posted another well-earned victory with strong teamwork across the field.

The Under 14 side capped off the weekend in dominant fashion against Lang Lang.

Wonthaggi controlled the match from the opening whistle and combined disciplined defence with relentless attacking football to secure one of their biggest wins of the season.

The weekend again showcased the strength of the Wonthaggi United junior program with players coaches and families representing the club with pride at home and away across Gippsland.