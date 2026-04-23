Bail laws under fire as Leongatha thefts mount

Leongatha under siege by repeat criminals as businesses face hits of up to $50,000.

Bail laws are under scrutiny as Leongatha businesses face an onslaught of thefts.

Victoria's bail laws are under renewed scrutiny after a wave of thefts across Leongatha left businesses tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket, with one break-in alone tipped to cost a single operator up to $50,000.

A man recently faced Korumburra Magistrates' Court on eight charges including burglary while on bail and has been linked to a string of offences in the local area. That matter has been adjourned to a later date.

Leongatha business owners say the pattern is escalating, with multiple businesses targeted along with community groups including the Leongatha Little Athletics Club and the Leongatha Community Garden.

One local restaurant is facing a hit of up to $50,000 after offenders broke in through the rear of the premises on Thursday April 9, stealing cash, keys and a Toyota Hilux utility.

Victoria Police allege the stolen vehicle, bearing false plates, failed to stop for officers in Traralgon on Sunday April 12, with a man and a woman arrested at the scene.

A 29-year-old Leongatha man was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, drug offences and traffic-related offences, and was remanded in custody to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday April 29.

A 28-year-old Leongatha woman was released pending further enquiries.

The restaurant's owner, who asked not to be identified, told the Sentinel-Times the bill could climb higher still if the vehicle needs replacing.

"They broke in through the back door," he said.

"It does seem to be getting more and more common around town."

In a separate case, another Leongatha business owner reported more than $10,000 in stolen equipment including a trailer and tyres.

"It's ongoing," he said.

"You've got people that know the system very well and are exploiting it. They get caught, and they get bailed to do exactly the same thing."

He wants stronger action.

"If they're repeat offenders, they should be behind bars," he said.

Nationals Leader and State Member for Gippsland South Danny O'Brien said police were doing their best under difficult circumstances, but current bail laws were not delivering the required deterrent.

"People are frustrated and they have every right to be, because when Labor weakened bail laws, they sent a signal to crooks that there are no consequences," Mr O'Brien said.

Mr O'Brien pointed to an 18 per cent increase in crime across the South Gippsland Shire.

Nationals Member for Eastern Victoria Region Melina Bath said the Coalition had unveiled its Safer Communities Plan on Monday in response to rising crime.

"Each week my office is contacted by concerned residents who no longer feel safe in their home and at the shops," Ms Bath said.

"The Allan Government is soft on crime, and it's turned Victoria's bail system into a roundabout that directs repeat criminals back on our streets time and again."

The plan would include hiring 3,000 more police, 200 new Protective Services Officers, reopening more than 40 police stations and returning PSOs to 120 train stations.

Bail and sentencing reforms would extend Adult Crime, Adult Time laws to a further 12 offences including burglary, serious assault and attempted murder, with a one-strike bail rule meaning offenders on bail who re-offend are automatically denied bail.

Breach of bail would be upgraded to a Schedule 2 offence and extended to youth offenders.

Ms Bath said a criminal offence was occurring every 50 seconds in Victoria, with 367 fewer full-time police officers than when Jacinta Allan became Premier and 1,500 officer vacancies.

"The Nationals strongly back jail for serious offenders who break bail," Ms Bath said.

Federal Member for Monash Mary Aldred also criticised the state government's approach.

"Labor has lost control of crime and only a Coalition government will ensure offenders face real consequences for their actions," Ms Aldred said.

The Sentinel-Times contacted State Labor Member for Eastern Victoria Region Tom McIntosh for comment, with a government spokesperson responding on his behalf.

"There were too many victims and not enough consequences; that's why we've delivered major reforms including Adult Time for Violent Crime, Australia's toughest bail laws and the nation's first ban on machetes with expanded police search powers," the spokesperson said.

"Crime rates are still too high and there's more work to do but the latest crime data shows that our reforms are working; bail refusals and revocations are at record highs and offences including burglary, robbery, sexual offences and family violence are now declining."