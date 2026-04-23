Mirboo North CFA station set for state upgrade

Station joins nine others statewide to share $26.2 million in 2026/27 budget funding for builds and land acquisition.

The State Government's 2026/27 Budget includes funding for CFA station upgrades and new tankers.

Mirboo north's CFA station is one of 10 across Victoria to share in $26.2 million for station builds, planning, land acquisition and upgrades, the state government announced on Thursday.

The funding, to be delivered in the 2026/27 Victorian Budget, is part of a wider emergency services package that also includes $100 million for new CFA tankers and pumpers and $22.4 million for wellbeing support, training and new protective gear for volunteers.

Minister for Emergency Services Vicki Ward said volunteer and forest firefighters were on the frontline when communities needed them most.

"We'll keep delivering the equipment and facilities they need to keep Victorians safe," Ms Ward said.

"With this investment, our emergency services volunteers can keep doing this vital work for years to come."

The station upgrade program also covers Lakes Entrance, Barongarook West, Charlton, Nar Nar Goon, Beveridge, Dereel, Kingston, Woodvale and Yarrambat.

An additional $217 million will go towards forest firefighters, including 17 new heavy tankers, dozers and graders, fleet upgrades, aviation fire fleet investment and more planned burns.

But the announcement drew a sharp response from Nationals leader and Shadow Minister for Emergency Services Danny O'Brien.

Mr O'Brien said the $100 million tanker and pumper commitment would be spread over 10 years and described the pledge as "a joke".

"This funding spread over 10 years doesn't come anywhere near what is required to adequately replace the CFA's ageing fleet," Mr O'Brien said.

"There are at least 630 old single cab tankers in the fleet, and more than 10 per cent of tankers are more than 30 years old - this funding will not even begin to modernise the fleet."

Mr O'Brien said new tankers cost about $465,000 and pumpers $1 million, meaning the funding would allow the CFA to replace only about 21 tankers and five pumpers each year.

He said Volunteer Fire Brigades Victoria estimated the CFA needed to replace 100 appliances each year at a cost of $60 million just to stop the age of the fleet going backwards.

Mr O'Brien's criticism follows recent calls from Inverloch CFA volunteers for a new pumper after years of relying on a 27-year-old truck that has suffered ongoing mechanical failures.

Nationals Eastern Victoria MLC Melina Bath this month highlighted the ageing pumper, which has rust in its side panels, carries no breathing apparatus in the cabin and has been jump-started multiple times, even though it responds to 90 per cent of the brigade's callouts.

"Only a Nationals and Liberals Government will scrap Labor's emergency services tax, properly fund the CFA, and respect our volunteers," Mr O'Brien said.