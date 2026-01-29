Bass Coast attracts new citizens from around the world

New Australian citizens from 16 countries were welcomed to the Bass Coast by Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead, Federal Member for Monash Mary Aldred MP, Eastern Region MPs Renee Heath MLC and Melina Bath MLC, Cr Tracey Bell and Cr Jan Thompson. B79_0426

NEW Australian citizens from 16 different countries were welcomed to the Bass Coast on Australia Day at a citizenship ceremony held at the Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club.

India and the Philippines remained two of the most popular countries for new arrivals on the Bass Coast with our latest Australian citizens also coming from Brazil, Cambodia, Chile, Egypt, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Thailand, the United Kingdom and United States.

Attended by Federal Member for Monash Mary Aldred MP, Eastern Region MPs Renee Heath MLC and Melina Bath MLC, Bass Coast Shire Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead, Cr Tracey Bell and Cr Jan Thompson, 37 new citizens proudly took their oath of allegiance followed by the national anthem.

“It’s one of the best roles of my job,” said Cr Halstead.

“It’s great to welcome our new Australians. It takes enormous courage to move your culture to another country.

“We ask you to respect your country Australia with pride and play your part in making Australia your home.”

Reading a message from Home Affairs, Immigration and Citizenship Minister Tony Burke, Monash MP Mary Aldred said Australia welcomed the new citizens as one of the most desired nations on earth.

“Today your new nation says welcome home,” she said.

Ms Aldred spoke of the legacy of First World War General and Chairman of the State Electricity Commission Sir John Monash who gave the electorate of Monash its name.

Several young families were among those who took the oath of allegiance at the Australia Day ceremony in Wonthaggi as well as two older citizens who have lived in Australia for more than 50 years.