New art show opens and Tea Cosy Festival on the way

Little Oberon gallery co-owner “Flick” Jones with some of the work of artist Sarah Saridis that features in the current exhibition. a19_1826

WALKERVILLE artist Sarah Saridis is inspired by the rugged beauty of the coastal landscape where she lives, her works currently exhibited at Little Oberon gallery in Fish Creek.

Sarah who grew up in Chile became immersed in painting while living in Greece during her early twenties.

A decade later she studied Visual Art at Federation University in Gippsland receiving that university’s Emerging Artist Award at the Latrobe Regional Gallery and has since had solo exhibitions at arcYinnar gallery and Meeniyan Art Gallery.

This is her third solo exhibition at Little Oberon.

“I keep coming back to her because she manages to capture the local seascape and landscape in a way that we don’t see from other artists,” joint gallery owner Flick Jones said.

“She does a lot of en plein air painting, which is super impressive,” Ms Jones said referring to artworks painted outdoors from start to finish.

The exhibition continues throughout the Fish Creek Tea Cosy Festival which opens on May 16 and runs until May 24 with all three of the town’s cafes open throughout.

Ms Jones encouraged people to check out the festival and the new streetscape while in town.