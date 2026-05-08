Distinguishing What’s Reality in a Complex Digital World

ABC journalist Bec Symons runs the recent ABC Media Literacy Workshop at Korumburra Library.

THE recent ABC Media Literacy Workshop at Korumburra Library was intended to help participants deal with the increasingly complicated modern environment in which it is often difficult to distinguish what is real.

Inspired by the three-part ABC documentary series “The Matter of Facts” that investigates how to navigate a digital world filled with AI, the workshop was designed to build practical, relevant media literacy skills for identifying false information and understanding how it affects beliefs and behaviours.

A participant expressed appreciation for being able to chat about issues in a constructive fashion, remarking that, “In a digital world where opinions are getting very polarised, it’s so valuable to be able to have a safe and calm discussion.”

Another of the 15 attendees commented that everyone is at risk of being misinformed, not just those viewed as vulnerable.

People were asked to consider the role social media plays in amplifying fake information.

ABC journalist Bec Symons spoke of the shift that has occurred in the digital age.

“Journalists used to be the gatekeepers (of news and public information), but now anyone can post any information,” she said.

Library Programs Officer Sarah Saunders observed that participants were engaged with the workshop and there was a lot of great discussion, sharing experiences and trying to identify what is real, and what can be misinformation or disinformation.

While the session was undoubtedly an interesting experience and provided some tips to better distinguish fact from fiction, that is an increasingly difficult task.

“Generative AI is getting exponentially smarter and people of all ages should be wary of online content, as the strike rate for identifying between real and AI generated photos of faces is as good as guessing,” The Matter of Facts documentary points out, that based on research from Western Sydney University.