Bass Coast Group of Fire Brigades deployed to Central Victoria

Volunteer CFA members from Bass Coast Group of Fire Brigades were deployed to assist with firefighting efforts around Longwood. Photo: Phillip Island CFA.

BASS Coast Group of Fire Brigades volunteers have been deployed to assist with firefighting efforts around Longwood, with 16 members initially bused in on Saturday, January 10.

Phillip Island CFA Captain Lino Drazzi confirmed that crews were bused in and out as part of a managed rotation. While the Friday, January 16 rotation may be the last for Bass Coast, on Wednesday, Lino confirmed that the fire is not yet contained and significant work remains.

“Crews have been staging around Alexandra and Yea, operating in the Longwood area,” said Lino. “Remaining crews are sufficient to handle local incidents while supporting Longwood operations.”

As part of the Bass Coast Group, Lino said Bass, San Remo and Dalyston Ultralights, the Phillip Island tanker, and the Kernot-Grantville big fill were sent in to assist.

In support of those affected by the January fires, the Rotary Club of Phillip Island and San Remo will hold a Bushfire Appeal Day on Sunday, January 25.

Rotary are inviting the local community to come together in support of Victorian bushfire relief and recovery efforts.

The event will take place at the Rotary Op Shop, 132 Thompson Avenue, Cowes, from 10 am to 3 pm. Throughout the day, the Op Shop will be open, with a traditional sausage sizzle and live music.

All funds raised from the Op Shop, the sausage sizzle and public donations will be directed to Victorian bushfire relief programs. Donations of any amount will be welcomed, with EFTPOS facilities available.

A spokesperson for the club said the day is about more than fundraising. “It is an opportunity for the community to stand together, show compassion for those who have been affected, and help restore hope in the aftermath of devastating fires.”

Residents and visitors are encouraged to attend, enjoy the entertainment, and contribute in whatever way they can, reinforcing the message that together the community can make a meaningful difference.