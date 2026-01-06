Bass Coast on high alert after suspicious Wetlands fire

Fire comes as region swelters through worst heatwave in six years

CFA crews battle the blaze at Wonthaggi Wetlands on Tuesday night.

BASS Coast Shire Council is working with police to investigate a suspicious fire in the Wonthaggi Wetlands on Tuesday night as temperatures are set to soar to 41 degrees today in the region's worst heatwave in six years.

The fire broke out shortly before 8pm on a boardwalk in the wetlands and is believed to have been deliberately lit.

Wonthaggi Fire Brigade and supporting crews quickly brought the blaze under control.





Bass Coast Shire Council said it was aware of the fire and was working closely with emergency services and Victoria Police to investigate.

"The incident was brought under control quickly by the CFA. Council is working closely with emergency services and Victoria Police to investigate the cause and assess the impact," a spokesperson said.

"For safety reasons, members of the public are advised to avoid the affected section of the boardwalk while assessments and repairs are undertaken."

The incident comes as a Total Fire Ban is in place across the Central district today, with CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan warning any fire that starts could spread rapidly and urging residents to review their bushfire plans.

Earlier this week, Gippsland South MP Danny O'Brien called for better support for CFA volunteers.

"Victoria is one of the most bushfire-prone areas in the world and we are fortunate to be home to the CFA, an organisation built on community spirit and volunteer commitment," Mr O'Brien said.

Police have ramped up beach patrols as part of Operation Summersafe, with local officers working alongside Water Police and Mounted Branch patrolling beaches across Bass Coast and South Gippsland.

VicEmergency said severe to extreme conditions would continue until Saturday, with Life Saving Victoria urging beachgoers to stay sun safe, hydrate regularly and swim between the flags, and RSPCA Victoria warning heat stroke can kill pets quickly.

Bass Coast Shire Council urged residents to use the new Bass Coast Emergency Dashboard at emergency.basscoast.vic.gov.au for weather and health warnings.

Anyone with information about the Wonthaggi Wetlands fire should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.