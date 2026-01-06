Bass Coast Ute and 4x4 show raises funds for mental health

Organiser of the Wonthaggi Ute and 4x4 Show, Jarrod Witherow, with his 1997 Holden VS.

THE Bass Coast’s popular Ute and 4x4 display will return in 2026 at the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve on Saturday, January 10, with all funds raised being donated to mental health.

Launched in 2017 by organiser Jarrod Witherow, the show will display as part of the Bass Coast Wonthaggi Show. The event has grown from a handful of Utes to attracting 70-100 entrants with Utes and 4x4s from across Victoria and New South Wales.

“I have a great team of around 15 volunteers who manage categories, entries and on-the-day operations,” said Jarrod. “We accept all entrants on the day.”

All entrants and their immediate passengers receive free general admission to the Bass Coast Wonthaggi Show and a complimentary bacon and egg breakfast donated by a local supporter.

The 2026 Bass Coast Wonthaggi Ute and 4x4 Show will be held at the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve on Saturday, January 10.

Any make, any model, any condition can enter. The show features around 15 main categories plus several novelty classes to welcome every vehicle and owner. The categories cover classic Utes, tradie vehicles, weekend campers, competition builds, and a young driver’s class reserved for P-Plate drivers.

“The novelty awards include 'best dog in Ute' and an over-55 class lovingly dubbed for the old farts,” said Jarrod. “In 2023, the event opened up to four-wheel-drive vehicles, broadening the field and supporting plans to evolve into a larger expo featuring multiple 4x4 brands.”

Vehicles can be admitted from 7:00 am, with public access open at 9:00 am. Presentations are scheduled around 3:00 pm, although organisers allow flexibility depending on numbers and weather.

“Entries are taken on the day to avoid pre-payment issues; a small on-the-day-fee applies, and merchandise is available for purchase,” said Jarrod. “Note that all funds raised are being donated to Looking Good, Feeling Good for mental health, with thanks to our major sponsor SG Off Road in Leongatha and Wonthaggi and local support from Jeff Tully.”