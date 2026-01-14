Bathing in the Creek Festival, returning to Archies Creek Hotel

Crooked TP – an indigenous rapper performing live at Bathing in the Creek at Archie's Creek Hotel on January 25.

OUT where the hills breathe and the eucalypts lean, 'Bathing in the Creek returns to Bunurong land at The Archies Creek Hotel on Sunday, January 25. Under the watch of the gums, stories spill, hearts crack open, and the air buzzes with the sound of something real.

With over 22 bands in the lineup this year, including ORB, Watty Thompson & His Total Fire Band, plus heaps more, the creator and lead guitarist, Fergus Lawson, from Names, said they had an eight-band lineup last year, with seven bands and a DJ. “So, we’ve pushed things a bit further this year - it’s going to be a great day of music, from psych rock to punk, to folk and country.”

Fergus played his first gig at Archies Creek Hotel over 10 years ago, before returning last year with the project that he’d pitched to Pete and Mary. “A project that is a mini version of the Meredith or Golden Plains. It’s the perfect space for a mini festival,” said Fergus.

“We’re running three stages this year, with a lineup of talented musicians – some up and coming and others that have just toured Europe – some that have a name but are sitting in the underground tier, not yet mainstream – which I find is the best music going around.

“Watty Thompson & His Total Fire Band bring a country act, while Crooked TP is an indigenous rapper, and DJ MzRizk is a Lebanese Australian who’s going to play an unreal set.

Watty Thompson & His Total Fire Band bring a set of country to Bathing in the Creek.

“Bathing in the Creek is a family-friendly day – live music is amazing for kids, you see their little hands in the air and their eyes wide open, it’ll be a day of celebrating good music and good times.”

Names will be part of the 22-act lineup, after launching their debut album in September, and local artist Noah Wright will perform live on stage for the very first time. “I’ve been pushing him to play for a long time, and we’re finally getting him up there,” said Fergus.

“As well as the return of Bookrunner, an unreal three-piece psych band, the powerhouse performers, Ozone Street, are a bunch of awesome young folks, who are super talented at their craft, plus we’ll have the Whack Shack Wranglers for their first ever live show – a mix of Ozone Street and Bookrunner.”

These artists recorded some songs as a joke during a recording session, and Fergus said it’s kind of hilarious. Bathing in the Creek will then have a comeback with local talent, Nick Carver & the Main Street Butchers, with the original lineup set to take the stage.

“The original artists haven’t played together for years,” said Fergus.

“I approached Nick and said, I want the full band, and Nick made it happen.

“There’ll be music playing the whole day, no breaks and no changeovers. We’ll start at 11 am for a jam-packed event, with woodfire pizzas in the oven, and both bars open. Bring your mates and leave the city behind.”