Be grateful for our farmers

I READ with dismay the letter, “Scrap rate differentials” by Frank Schooneveldt, in

Your Say Column, Tuesday, December 2.

It appears that Mr Schooneveldt has no compassion for hard-working farmers who get a well-deserved discount on their rates, as they do not make the huge profits he suggests when considering they work seven days a week in often inclement weather with their markets fluctuating in hard times.

I suggest that townsfolk residents should thank their lucky stars that they are not out in the paddocks and give more consideration to the farmers who actually pay the majority of the rate burden.

Barry Gilbert, formerly of Nerrena