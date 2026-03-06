Blue ribbon day for the 2026 Foster Show

The ultimate mullet competition again proved popular at this year’s Foster Show along with a large number of entries for birds, photography, ANZAC biscuits and fashions on the field.

Best Mullets (Kids 0 – 12) on parade at the 2026 Foster Show.

OVER 2,400 entries were received at this year’s Foster Show for the exhibit shed, horses, poultry, cattle, fashion, best mullet, and on-farm challenges, including a record 130 bird and 315 photography entries, 22 ANZAC biscuits and 38 fashions on the field.

A highlight of the day was the Back-to-Back Wool Challenge, which saw the Koorooman Sapphire Ewes shave over nine minutes off their previous year's record to turn a sheep fleece into an adult-size jumper in 11 hours and 26 minutes.

The sheep and wool theme was carried through to other sections of the show with strong knitting and crochet entries in the exhibit shed, and great artwork, especially from local schools.

Best Pumpkin Exhibit - Laura Thorbecke (181cm / 58.5kg)

Fashions on the Field (Open) – Ilene Emily Noah

Ultimate Mullet - Blake

Champion Sheaf Toss - Chad Peterkin (13.5m)

Phillipson’s Dog High Jump (Large Dogs) - Cooper & Nate / Buster

Best Spouse Shouter - Kerrie

Bata Gumboot Toss (Open) - Peter

Yard Dog Trial (Open) - Adam James / Jaja

Back-to-Back Wool Challenge - Koorooman Sapphire Ewes (11:16:33)

Best Open Art Exhibit - Rosie Lyons (Pryography Bowl)

Best Creative Writing/Poetry Exhibit - Delilah Bright (Shearing Day / Poem)

Best Photography Exhibit - Graeme Wilson (White Bellied Sea Eagle)

VAS Open Photography - Trevor Forge (Woven Wall)

Silage Quality - Wendy Whelan / Michaels Mid

Lyla and Zoe Vuillermin competing in the Calf Classic at this year’s Foster Show.

Champion Cow - Jones Family

Champion Calf Handler & Champion Calf - Cooper Price / Jane

Champion Calf (10-15yo) - Emily Hulls / Tinsel

Chris Drew and son Fletcher taking part in the Calf Classic at the 2026 Foster Show.

Champion Junior Bull & Supreme Beef Interbreed Bull - Ali Hilli / Jalaway - What a Lad

Champion Female - Ali Hilli / Jalaway Mont Vantasari

Champion Bird of Show & Best Soft Feather Bantam Exhibit - John Bush

Best Large Soft Feather Exhibit & Best Hard Feather Bantam - Ian & Sue Bush

Best Large Hard Feather Exhibit - Peter Tilley / Indian Game Hen

Best Field and Forest Exhibit - Ingrid Barrington / Arthur

Best Waterfowl Exhibit & Best Eggs - Richard Allman

As sure as eggs is eggs the poultry categories are always popular at the Foster Show.

Champion Junior Exhibitor - Campbell Allman

Best Backyard Exhibit - Jayden Morgan

Don Nicoll Memorial Trophy - Kylene Morter

Best Children’s Exhibit - Josie Best

Best ANZAC Biscuit Exhibit - Linda Tay

Best Exhibit – Jams, Preserves & Sauces - Michelle Sait-Bennett

Best Craft Article (Adult - David Martin (Just Looking)

Best Craft Article (Junior) - Tailah Anderson (Bag)

Best Flanders Poppy Crafted from any Material - Stella Tay

Best Junior Sewn Article - Delilah Bright (Cat in the Night)

Best Piece of Tatting (Novice) - Kath Atkinson

Best Piece of Tatting (Open) -Jillian Neil (Doiley Variegated Purple Green)

Mary McDonald Memorial Trophy - Ann Wakefield

Best Open Sewn Article - Celia Sutterby

Best Handspun Knitted Article - Jenny Round

Best Crocheted Article - Diny Slamet (Bed of Moss Blanket)

Best Junior Crochet & Knitting Exhibit - Rachel Denbrok (Crochet Flowers)

Best Exhibit Senior Citizens Crochet & Knitting - Joyce Pickering (Crocheted Rug)

Best Dahlia in Show & Best Handknitted Article - Megan Sharrock (Pram Blanket)

Best Exhibit in a Container - Prue Fleming (Container of Foliage)