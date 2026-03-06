Blue ribbon day for the 2026 Foster Show
The ultimate mullet competition again proved popular at this year’s Foster Show along with a large number of entries for birds, photography, ANZAC biscuits and fashions on the field.
OVER 2,400 entries were received at this year’s Foster Show for the exhibit shed, horses, poultry, cattle, fashion, best mullet, and on-farm challenges, including a record 130 bird and 315 photography entries, 22 ANZAC biscuits and 38 fashions on the field.
A highlight of the day was the Back-to-Back Wool Challenge, which saw the Koorooman Sapphire Ewes shave over nine minutes off their previous year's record to turn a sheep fleece into an adult-size jumper in 11 hours and 26 minutes.
The sheep and wool theme was carried through to other sections of the show with strong knitting and crochet entries in the exhibit shed, and great artwork, especially from local schools.
Best Pumpkin Exhibit - Laura Thorbecke (181cm / 58.5kg)
Fashions on the Field (Open) – Ilene Emily Noah
Ultimate Mullet - Blake
Champion Sheaf Toss - Chad Peterkin (13.5m)
Phillipson’s Dog High Jump (Large Dogs) - Cooper & Nate / Buster
Best Spouse Shouter - Kerrie
Bata Gumboot Toss (Open) - Peter
Yard Dog Trial (Open) - Adam James / Jaja
Back-to-Back Wool Challenge - Koorooman Sapphire Ewes (11:16:33)
Best Open Art Exhibit - Rosie Lyons (Pryography Bowl)
Best Creative Writing/Poetry Exhibit - Delilah Bright (Shearing Day / Poem)
Best Photography Exhibit - Graeme Wilson (White Bellied Sea Eagle)
VAS Open Photography - Trevor Forge (Woven Wall)
Silage Quality - Wendy Whelan / Michaels Mid
Champion Cow - Jones Family
Champion Calf Handler & Champion Calf - Cooper Price / Jane
Champion Calf (10-15yo) - Emily Hulls / Tinsel
Champion Junior Bull & Supreme Beef Interbreed Bull - Ali Hilli / Jalaway - What a Lad
Champion Female - Ali Hilli / Jalaway Mont Vantasari
Champion Bird of Show & Best Soft Feather Bantam Exhibit - John Bush
Best Large Soft Feather Exhibit & Best Hard Feather Bantam - Ian & Sue Bush
Best Large Hard Feather Exhibit - Peter Tilley / Indian Game Hen
Best Field and Forest Exhibit - Ingrid Barrington / Arthur
Best Waterfowl Exhibit & Best Eggs - Richard Allman
Champion Junior Exhibitor - Campbell Allman
Best Backyard Exhibit - Jayden Morgan
Don Nicoll Memorial Trophy - Kylene Morter
Best Children’s Exhibit - Josie Best
Best ANZAC Biscuit Exhibit - Linda Tay
Best Exhibit – Jams, Preserves & Sauces - Michelle Sait-Bennett
Best Craft Article (Adult - David Martin (Just Looking)
Best Craft Article (Junior) - Tailah Anderson (Bag)
Best Flanders Poppy Crafted from any Material - Stella Tay
Best Junior Sewn Article - Delilah Bright (Cat in the Night)
Best Piece of Tatting (Novice) - Kath Atkinson
Best Piece of Tatting (Open) -Jillian Neil (Doiley Variegated Purple Green)
Mary McDonald Memorial Trophy - Ann Wakefield
Best Open Sewn Article - Celia Sutterby
Best Handspun Knitted Article - Jenny Round
Best Crocheted Article - Diny Slamet (Bed of Moss Blanket)
Best Junior Crochet & Knitting Exhibit - Rachel Denbrok (Crochet Flowers)
Best Exhibit Senior Citizens Crochet & Knitting - Joyce Pickering (Crocheted Rug)
Best Dahlia in Show & Best Handknitted Article - Megan Sharrock (Pram Blanket)
Best Exhibit in a Container - Prue Fleming (Container of Foliage)