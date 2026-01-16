Boasty Roasty ready to brighten your day in beautiful Korumburra

Phill Dempster, and Tim and Ali Smith look forward to welcoming you to Boasty Roasty in the Korumburra industrial estate. A01_0226

KORUMBURRA’S Boasty Roasty will soon be South Gippsland Shire’s first coffee roasting business, the café side of the operation already proving popular with those in the town’s industrial estate and others who have heard positive word of mouth.

Husband and wife team Phill Dempster and Ali Smith, already known to many through their time at Burra Brewery, have shifted their focus to coffee, running Boasty Roasty.

Ms Smith’s dad Tim Smith is part of the team, making this journo a delightful toasted sandwich during a recent visit, Ms Smith adding to the experience with her barista skills.

The coffee roaster is already onsite but is awaiting commissioning.

Although in the industrial estate, the business is visible from South Gippsland Highway, the building proving ideal, providing a welcoming open and light space with outside seating and carparking, the site also having a gas connection needed for the coffee roaster.

Ms Smith and Mr Dempster were inspired by coffee cultures they have experienced during their travels in places such as Vietnam and the USA.

Along with espresso machine brews, Boasty Roasty also offers Vietnamese-style coffee made with the traditional Phin.

“It makes a bold condensed milk style coffee,” Mr Dempster said of the Vietnamese approach, noting the popularity of single origin robusta beans in that nation.

Interestingly, the couple visited quite a few businesses in America that brew beer and roast coffee, Mr Dempster noting the similarity in the processes used.

He and Ms Smith are excited about their new venture and look forward to introducing their own coffees when the roaster is operational.

A signature blend will combine Colombian, Brazilian and Ethiopian beans and there will also be single origin options.

Boasty Roasty has been working closely with Commonfolk Coffee in Mornington, learning from the team there and using that business’ beans in the café while waiting to start roasting in Korumburra.

On the food side, Ms Smith enjoys baking tasty treats.

There is a focus on high quality fillings in the sourdough toasted sandwiches, with a variety of cheeses sourced through Trulli in Meeniyan, while meat comes from an artisan butcher in Melbourne.

Local desire for tasty, filling food with no long wait times prompted the decision not to have a short-order kitchen serving options such as bacon and eggs.

Boasty Roasty, located at 2 Sanders Street Korumburra, is ready to start people’s day on a positive note, opening bright and early at 6am Monday to Friday, 7am Saturday and 8am on Sunday, closing 2pm daily.