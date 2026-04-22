Breathtaking views from renovated coastal retreat

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

STEP inside this charming beach cottage, soak in the abundant natural light and enjoy the relaxed coastal style with breathtaking views.

The home has been meticulously renovated with Scandinavian style, functionality and flair featuring an open layout, stylish timber finishes, stainless steel European appliances and stunning travertine limestone benchtops and floor tiles that complement the pristine white wash wall to ceiling.

Two large bedrooms flow from the living area, each with built-in robes and access to a separate toilet and stylish bathroom featuring hand made tiles that are a work of art.

Each room and area within the home has thoughtful detail, style and flair.

Outside is landscaped and low maintenance with native plantings and a dedicated area with fire pit and seating to take in the views.

To the rear is a discreet sauna, outside shower and large platform for taking in the stars at night or views by day.

A workshop and shed provide additional storage.

Sitting on more than 3800 square metres of flat land including stunning natural bush that backs onto Cape Liptrap Coastal Park the home is private and accessed at the end of a driveway with a private electric gate.

Property at Walkerville North is tightly held and for good reason.

It is a finite coastline overlooking an extraordinary foreshore, Wilsons Promontory National Park and through to Bass Strait.

The historic Walkerville coastline forms part of the 4175 hectare Cape Liptrap Coastal Park which extends from Point Smythe through to Waratah Bay and includes sheltered swimming beaches, walking tracks past the ruins of the 19th century lime kilns, the Cape Liptrap Lighthouse first established in 1913 and a boat ramp at Walkerville North for those keen to chase kingfish, snapper or flathead.

To arrange a viewing contact Ray White Foster agents Wendy Gregson on 0477 665 868 or Peter Bellingham on 0439 178 653.