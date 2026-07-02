Great opportunity to enter the market

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

THERE’S something special about a home that feels connected to both town and country, and 50 Shingler Street delivers exactly that.

Set on a sunny north-facing block, this neat weatherboard home enjoys sweeping views across neighbouring farmland while remaining within easy walking distance of Tania Park Playground and Leongatha’s main street.

The thoughtful layout offers excellent separation, with the master bedroom positioned privately at one end of the home and complete with a walk-in robe and ensuite.

Two additional bedrooms and the family bathroom are located at the other end, making the design ideal for families, guests, or those who simply appreciate a little extra privacy.

At the centre of the home, the galley kitchen features electric cooking, a walk-in pantry and a lovely outlook over the secure backyard.

The adjoining dining area opens directly onto a generous covered deck, creating a natural extension of the living space and the perfect spot for weekend barbecues, afternoon drinks or unwinding at the end of the day.

The home features two reverse-cycle air conditioners to ensure year-round comfort.

Outside, the established yard offers room for children and pets to play, complemented by a single carport which allows access through to the yard and garden shed for practical storage.

Both front and rear verandas provide additional spaces to sit and enjoy the changing seasons.

Combining a convenient in-town location with a peaceful country outlook, this is the kind of property that makes it easy to settle in and feel at home.

For further details, contact the Alex Scott and Staff sales team in Leongatha, Andrew Newton on 0402 940 320 or Emily Hillberg on 0422 622 299, to arrange an inspection.