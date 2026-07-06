Room to grow on the edge of Leongatha

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

COMING soon to the market are these generous flat blocks offering space views and a prime location just minutes from Leongatha.

Ranging from 4002 to 4057 square metres, the allotments offer the perfect blend of country charm and convenience.

Build your dream home in a peaceful setting, with room to grow, relax and enjoy the uninterrupted views.

Large residential blocks are increasingly scarce compared with the standard house allotment, making them attractive to buyers looking for long term value.

There is easy access to the Great Southern Rail Trail, which runs about 72 kilometres from Leongatha to Port Welshpool and is popular with walkers and cyclists as part of a wider network stretching 131 kilometres from Nyora to Yarram.

Leongatha, the main town of South Gippsland, is only minutes away and offers shops, schools, sporting facilities and health services.

Enquire now to secure your slice of Stockdales Rise.

Contact Kellie Thomas on 0438 647 449 or Barry Redmond on 0477 622 292 to arrange an inspection.