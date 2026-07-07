Family space and coastal ease at Cowes

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

THIS beautifully maintained three-bedroom plus study home is designed for permanent family living or a premium coastal escape.

From the moment you arrive, the established gardens and striking street presence set a welcoming tone for an immaculate interior.

Set at the front of the home, the private master retreat features a generous walk-in robe and ensuite, creating a quiet sanctuary for parents.

Directly across the entry hall, a separate study offers the ideal space for a home office or homework hub.

Further inside, two distinct living zones await, with a formal front lounge to unwind in and an expansive open-plan family and dining area at the light-filled heart of the home.

This central space integrates with a chef’s kitchen, complete with an island breakfast bar, dishwasher and an exceptionally large walk-in pantry.

Zoned away from the main living areas, a separate family wing houses two more well-proportioned bedrooms with built-in robes, served by a central main bathroom and an independent laundry.

The transition to outdoor living is effortless, opening to a massive sheltered patio that is perfect for year-round entertaining and alfresco dining.

The beautifully established grounds offer privacy and a lush green backdrop for children and pets, while a double garage and separate garden shed cover the practicalities.

Positioned a short stroll from a central park and playground, and close to the boutique shops, cafes and beaches Cowes is famous for, the home is a move-in-ready opportunity to secure your future on Phillip Island.

Contact Alex Scott & Staff Cowes on 5952 2633 to arrange your private inspection.