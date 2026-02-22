Bring Cowes market back to the Esplanade

Cowes residents presented a petition to the Bass Coast Shire Council asking for the foreshore market to go back to The Esplanade in Cowes.

TWO thousand Philip Island residents, ratepayers and holidaymakers have urged Bass Coast Shire Council to bring the Cowes Foreshore market back to The Esplanade.

Presenting a petition to council last week small business owner Fiona Blandford said moving the market over summer to the carnival site on the corner of Thompson Road and Cowes Rhyll Road had caused a major disruption for local traders.

“We saw a 50 per cent loss to some of these small businesses from this site.”

Ms Blandford told council told that during these hard economic times traders felt distressed that council decisions had put their livelihoods and employment at risk.

Noting council's current plans and discussions about this issue Ms Blandford asked for clarity and consultation on the council's stance and actions to ensure the petition to council aligned with ongoing processes.

The signatures were collected over four days during the summer markets in January.

Ms Blandford said the market typically gathers on the foreshore in Cowes on Saturday nights during the Christmas holidays and long weekends. This year due to the Stage 1 works that were completed before Christmas the market was moved twice in that time.

“The carnival site was unsafe due to uneven ground and truck tyres. It’s a paddock that was dusty and hot with no running water, except for a very long hose from the carnival which was in use by them. We request a safer site next year,” said Ms Blandford.

Council heard that normally visitors to the foreshore market would come and go three or four times in a day, they go for a swim, get a coffee, go for pizzas and then come back.

This year visitors never came back according to Ms Blandford after coming once to the first market at the carnival site, so it was very dead by the end of January.

“It’s a big community event, it’s a real drawcard for locals, it’s like a destination market in Victoria similar to Puffing Billy and the Rose Street markets in Fitzroy. People plan their holidays around this market, we get people contacting us all year round to get the dates to plan their holidays.”

Ms Blandford estimated the market brings ten million dollars to the Island each year.

“Noting that council has current plans for a review this year we ask for clarity and that traders be involved in any community consultation. We also ask for community development, not just community engagement,” Ms Blandford said.

The petitioners requested a safer site with better accessibility and proximity to the Cowes township and foreshore, especially considering recent safety concerns.

“The Esplanade summer site in January is a Bass Coast Phillip Island and Cowes experience highly valued by visitors and locals alike for over 10 years. We would like to continue this tradition and share the benefits.”

The Island foreshore market will be held on the foreshore reserve until June 2026.

Council voted to accept the petition and receive a report no later than September 2026 detailing outcomes of a review of all markets across Bass Coast.