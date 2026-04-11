Home at last - Shire withdraws action to evict Meeniyan pensioner

Meeniyan’s Aileen Hughes has thanked the community for its support after the South Gippsland Shire Council officially dropped the charge that she failed to comply with a building order to cease occupation of a house she has lived in for more than 25 years.

THE three-year ordeal for lifetime Meeniyan resident Aileen Hughes in which the local council tried to kick her out of her home came to a shuddering halt in the Korumburra Magistrates Court last Thursday April 2.

Under instructions from the South Gippsland Shire Council lawyer Rachel Harris a local government specialist at the Bourke Street Melbourne law firm Russell Kennedy advised Korumburra Magistrate Cynthia Lynch that the shire was withdrawing its case against the 75-year-old pensioner.

Ms Hughes had been charged almost a year ago with failing to comply with a building order dated September 17 2024 that she cease occupation of a home she has lived in for more than 25 years.

Apart from having a tradesman fit a smoke detector at the house in a location nominated by a shire building inspector more than a year ago nothing else has changed.

But with the court case publicly listed for months for April 2 this year the shire allowed Ms Hughes’ anxiety levels to reach fever pitch in the week leading up to the appointed hour before officially advising her that the charge would be withdrawn only days before the hearing.

The shire is also understood to have detailed privately to Ms Hughes that it is now satisfied that the building is fit for purpose.

South Gippsland Shire Council chief executive Allison Jones provided the

following public statement.

“If council becomes aware of a person living in a building that has not been approved or constructed for residential use such as a shed it is required to act in accordance with the Building Act 1993 (Vic),” Ms Jones said.

“Under this legislation council has a duty of care to ensure buildings meet the necessary standards particularly in relation to safety and suitability for habitation.

Where council does not act in line with these obligations it may be exposed to legal liability.”

Ms Hughes did not attend last Thursday’s hearing but despite receiving the advice from council she remained sufficiently concerned about her name being listed on the court schedule for the day that she phoned court staff on Thursday morning to make sure.

She ultimately heard from the Sentinel-Times at about 10.30am on Thursday that the matter had finally been resolved.

Asked by Magistrate Lynch if Ms Hughes was aware council was withdrawing the charge Ms Harris responded by video link: “The accused is aware.”

Speaking to the Sentinel-Times afterwards Ms Hughes declined to comment beyond expressing her sincere gratitude to the community for its support.

The case is now closed.