Bulls ready to welcome kids at Loch Memorial Reserve

POOWONG-LOCH Junior Football Club’s Family Fun Day is this Sunday afternoon, March 15, with children and their families and guardians welcome, whether the kids play for the Bulls or not.

As a standalone junior football club, Poowong-Loch places an emphasis on creating a fun and friendly sporting environment.

Bulls’ award winners enjoy the moment.

The club’s well-qualified coaches will be formally introduced to attendees, the Bulls competing in the Warragul and District Junior Football League.

Auskick for Under 10s, Under 12s and Under 14s allows the kids to have fun while building skills through the AFL Victoria-run program.

The club will keep the youngsters entertained on Sunday, with inflatables, face painting, footy clinics run by the coaches, competitions with prizes to be won, and more.

There’ll be player registration assistance available, as well as merchandise for players and supporters, including t-shirts, hats, jumpers and shorts.

While watching, adults can enjoy a bite to eat from the barbecue and a barista-made coffee.

Action gets underway at Loch Memorial Reserve at 1 pm, finishing at 4 pm.