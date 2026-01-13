Cape Paterson Aquathon – join the first leg of the Bass Coast Series

Competitors begin the running leg of the aquathon in 2025.

THIS year marks the 28th Cape Paterson Aquathon, taking place at Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club (CPSLSC) on Saturday, January 18, commencing at 10:00 am with a 400 m ocean swim at First Surf, followed by a 4.4km run through Cape Paterson.

The first event was held 30 years ago, and CPSLSC volunteers are expecting over 300 participants, with the long-range forecast predicted for a 26-degree day.

President Paul MacNeill said this race is the first event in the Bass Coast Series, with all proceeds supporting the Cape Paterson SLSC. “This, in turn, helps the club to support the surf rescue volunteers and aids the club in purchasing equipment,” said Paul.

“The Cape Paterson Aquathon is proudly run by volunteers, and we always welcome anyone keen to help. It’s a great way to get involved in the community. Spectators are encouraged to come along, and we welcome anyone who would like to participate, volunteer, or head on down to cheer on family and friends.”

The swim starts on Cape Paterson First Surf Beach for a 400m surf swim, followed by a run back to the clubhouse to retrieve runners, pre-set up ready for the 4.4km run along the scenic clifftops north on Hut View, west on Surf Beach Road towards Second Surf, then a loop through The Cape estate back to the finish line at First Surf carpark.

“We’re grateful to all the volunteers getting involved, including those on the trail who will be manning areas to help participants with the run. Ensuring everyone's safe and running in the right direction,” said Paul. “It’s a huge community event.”

The CPSLSC asks participants to register online, with online registration closing at 6 pm on Saturday, January 17. The event is supported by the Bass Coast Shire Council and Westernport Water, with a hydration station on-site.

“The pre-race briefing will commence at 9:45 am on the beach (start line), with results and presentations commencing 90 minutes after race finish,” said Paul.

“If you enjoy events such as the San Remo Channel Challenge or the Cowes Classic, this surf-swim and run is for you. Like the other series events, the Cape Paterson Aquathon is divided into categories, with an independent or team relay registration – a great way to get the family involved.”

Local legend Gary O’Connor will be competing in his 21st Cape Paterson Aquathon, with his family by his side participating. There are a range of entrant categories available, including:

JM Junior male 14 – 17

JF Junior female 14 – 17

SM Adult male 18+

SF Adult female 18+

M40 Male 40+

F40 Female 40+

M50 Male 50+

F50 Female 50+

TM Team male

TM Team female

TM Team mixed

To register for the 2026 Cape Paterson Aquathon, visit www.capepatersonslsc.org/aquathon and start the year with a new challenge, or join in to set a new personal best.