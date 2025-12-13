Carnival folk in a spin over Cowes’ ferris wheel

YOU need a permit to build a shed in your backyard that’s over 10m2 in size. But you don’t need a planning permit to erect and operate a 30-metre high ferris wheel, right in the middle of Cowes. Who knew?

Meg and her daughter Matilda were among the first to ride the new 30-metre high ferris wheel in Cowes and came away impressed with the ride and the commanding view.

You’ve got to be registered to operate a mobile food van, caravan, truck, coffee van or trailer.

You need a planning permit to put up an advertising sign in a farming zone.

You probably need a permit to put a shipping container on your land.

And you definitely need a permit if you’re hoping to run an event on private land like a music concert or community market.

Or for the associated food truck, Bluey jumping castle and kiddie rides.

That’s according to the Bass Coast Shire Council:

“Bass Coast Shire Council confirms that the activity (ferris wheel etc) at 85-87 Thompson Avenue, Cowes does not require a planning permit.

“Council teams will work closely with the operator throughout the temporary activation to ensure the operation remains compliant and that local and surrounding amenity is protected.

“Council will continue to monitor the site and respond to any issues should they arise.”

So, it’s tick, tick, tick on all council’s boxes for the new ferris wheel ride that looks set to be a part of the whole summer holidays in Cowes.

The ferris wheel has a capacity of 120 people, six per cabin.

The ferris wheel's last big engagement was at the EKKA in Brisbane, their equivalent of the Melbourne Royal Show, after that the Gold Coast.

And it’s been well received by the punters since it opened on Friday.

“Yeah, great. It was her first ride. Now we know she’s not afraid of heights,” said visitor Meg with youngster Matilda.

“You can see a lot. The jetty, Western Port, water all around. A great view,” she said.

The ferris wheel is higher than the mobile phone tower.

One group that’s not so pleased is the team from the Island Summer Carnival, not set to kick off their annual carnival at the Hilton Chadwick Reserve, on the corner of Phillip Island Road and Ventnor Road (opposite the RSL) until New Year’s Eve.

The subject of extensive council permits, the carnival operators, who lease the land they used to own from the council, believe they have been duded by the ferris wheel and rides start-up right in the middle of town.

“We can’t say anything, Legal action is pending,” they say.

So, watch this space.

Stands to reason that the new mini-carnival next to the Berninneit Cultural Centre in the middle of Thompson Avenue Cowes will have an impact on trade out at the traditional carnival but is it fair competition or has someone gained a competitive advantage?