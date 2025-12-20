CFA warns grassfires outpace runners

CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan is urging Victorians to prepare before heading off on holiday.

THE Country Fire Authority is urging residents to stay vigilant this fire season as grassfires can move faster than people can run.

CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said Christmas festivities and family holidays could distract Victorians from the heightened fire danger that comes with summer.

Firefighters are reminding holiday-goers to remain conscious of the hot and dry weather conditions to keep their families safe.

Mr Heffernan said people needed to be prepared before heading off on holiday.

“You may be travelling to an unfamiliar area and it’s important to understand the fire risk of your holiday location,” Mr Heffernan said.

“Now is not the time to become complacent.

“Grassfires can move at speeds of more than 25 kilometres per hour, faster than you can run, and they can jump highways in the right conditions.

“We have already seen some large grassfires this season, Victorians must stay vigilant, have a fire plan in place and be ready to act.”

The fire season has already begun with large grass and bushfires breaking out in the state’s north-west and north-east.

With many holiday regions surrounded by open grasslands and the Bureau of Meteorology’s outlook predicting a hotter and drier summer than usual, the risk of significant fires is a real concern towards the end of December and beginning of the new year.

Mr Heffernan said bushfires and rural grassfires did impact built-up areas.

“It really is everyone’s responsibility to be fire ready,” he said.

“Recent growth across pastures, woodlands and roadside reserves has created unbroken stretches of dried grass along many roadsides, increasing the chance of roadside fires.”

Victorians should take responsibility for their own safety by monitoring Extreme and Catastrophic Fire Danger Rating days and reconsider travelling into bushfire-prone areas on days when fire ratings are high.

“It is also important not to drive if you can see smoke or fire,” Mr Heffernan said.

“Thick smoke will make it hard to see and make accidents more likely.”

The VicEmergency app is vital in staying safe while travelling.

Victorians are urged to download the app and set up watch zones for the locations they plan to visit.

Mr Heffernan said visitors should learn about the area they are travelling to and monitor the Fire Danger Ratings every day throughout summer.

For all travel safety tips visit cfa.vic.gov.au/plan-prepare/before-and-during-a-fire/leave-early/staying-safe-when-you-travel